Today’s Birthday (05/21/20). Fortune blesses your shared coffers this year. Travels and studies advance with discipline and coordination. Resolve a partnership challenge this summer for a powerful income boost. Modify directions with family finances. Make personal changes next winter, before falling in love again. Support each other to grow.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Make profitable connections. Underscore your statements with feeling. Make a persuasive case. Send promotions and connect with your market. You can get what you need.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Follow your own personal star. A dream long-desired seems within reach. No need to talk about it; all ends well. Take advantage of a lucky break.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 6 — Keep a low profile and finish what you’ve begun. Keep taking care of business behind the scenes. Rediscover ancient wisdom. Tap into elemental truths.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Share support with kindred spirits. Offer or accept assistance. Big goals appear within the scope of reality. Take advantage of good fortune. Discover team opportunities.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Professional changes can lead to a net benefit. Upgrade technology and systems. Shift directions to prioritize new markets. Put your imagination to work. Connect and collaborate.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Stretch your legs mind with an exploration. Whether it’s a walk around the block or wider terrain via books, film and classes, education enlightens and inspires.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Focus on family finances. Work with what others deliver. Creative solutions can advance a dreamy possibility. Take advantage of a lucky opportunity for shared benefit.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Pursue a dream with your partner. New doors present new possibilities. Romance, partnership and collaboration flourish. Get drawn into another world. Grow stronger together.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Your practice pays off. Discipline with health, fitness and physical labors produces satisfying results. A dream long-desired appears within reach. Go for it.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Follow your heart. A dreamy opportunity presents itself. You’re tempted to spontaneously jump in. Conditions favor pursuits benefiting family, friends and those you love.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — You can realize a domestic fantasy. Get family involved. Find natural openings. Listen to all views, and align upon a solution that works for all.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Listen to your heart. A creative dream beckons. Ideas flow through your pen and keyboard. Funnel emotions into poetry and art. Express, communicate and connect.