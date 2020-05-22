Alan and Danielle Detrixhe welcome daughter

Alan and Danielle Detrixhe, of Clifton, are proud to announce the birth of their daughter, Kaylin Joann Detrixhe. Kaylin arrived at 6:45pm on Saturday, April 4, at Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka.

She weighed 6 pounds 5 ounces and was 18.5 inches long. She joins 22-month-old brother Adlar Joseph in the home of Alan and Danielle.

Paternal grandparents are Loretta Detrixhe, of Concordia, and Fred and Cindy Detrixhe, of Concordia. Maternal grandparents are Randy and Jadeane Laflen, of Greenleaf.

Paternal great-grandparents are Clayton and JoAnn Kempton, of Concordia, and Clyde and the late Paul and Eva Cote, of Concordia. Maternal great-grandparents are the late Dick and Beverly Laflen, of Greenleaf, and Gwen and the late Jay Turner, of Blue Rapids.