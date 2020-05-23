Today’s Birthday (05/23/20). Pull together for shared gain this year. Plan and prepare carefully for travels and explorations. A collaborative challenge this summer inspires new income levels. Choose another road with shared accounts. Winter changes affect you personally, leading to renewed partnership and flowering collaboration. Love gives you strength.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Feminine wisdom provides practical solutions. Connect and communicate to share resources with your networks. Contribute to a miracle.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Sort out resources and provisions. Put a sweet spin on your sales pitch. Your spurred to take action. Good news opens new potential.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — You’re empowered and energized. Take practical actions. Close a deal or sign papers. Who do you want to be and contribute? Pursue a personal purpose.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 6 — Get quiet and imagine perfection. Envision a dream come true. What would it look like? Consider recent lessons and make plans. Listen to your spirit.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Community contribution feeds your heart. Start from a point of balance. Do what you love. Play your part in a larger symphony. Address an urgent need.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Professional growth surges. Talk about what you love, and find an opportunity to apply your skills. Let magnetism draw you together with a powerful team.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Explore a subject of your fascination. Add illustrations to animate your research. Investigate curious clues. Colleagues have an interesting interpretation. Share your discoveries.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate with shared financial decisions. Strategize to take advantage of an unforeseen opportunity. Doubts slow you down. Review pros, cons and potential consequences.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Your greatest strength is love. Collaboration flowers in new directions. Express passion, artistry and heartfelt messages. Work together to add beauty, kindness and support.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Beauty is soul food. Find trees, flowers, birds and bees. Physical action provides satisfying results. Prioritize health and fitness. Nurture your mind, body and spirit.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Prioritize fun with beloved people. A romantic connection heats up. You’re especially charming, and charmed. Engage in witty conversation with someone you enjoy.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Make a beautiful domestic transformation. Put in a garden or add a new element. Make an improvement to support your family. Cook, clean and repair.