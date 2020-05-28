Today’s Birthday (05/28/20). Shared finances flourish this year. Steady attention wins your educational and travel goals. Shifting directions with your partner this summer incites a cash influx. Adapt financial collaborations to new goals. Winter brings a personal change, leading to a flowering romance and partnership. Unite forces for common gain.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — You’re good at solving domestic problems, with Mercury in Cancer for a few weeks. Communication benefits your family and household. Resolve arrangements. Get creative.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Your communication and networking channels are abuzz, with Mercury in Cancer. Harness creative ideas for new solutions. Make a persuasive case. Study, research and write.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — You can make a bundle over the next several weeks, with Mercury in Cancer. Work smarter and earn more. Keep track. Communications lead to profits.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Over the next few weeks, with Mercury in your sign, speak from your heart. Discuss personal goals, aims and ambitions. Dreams can come true.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Allow extra time for contemplation, with Mercury entering Cancer. Consider current situations to adjust long-term plans. Keep a dream journal. Finish old business.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Group communication flourishes, with Mercury in Cancer for the next few weeks. Participate with community gatherings, teams and meetings. Network, socialize and share resources with friends.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Use cleverness and wit to advance your career, with Mercury in Cancer. Find a need and fill it. Research industry developments. Discuss your ideas.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Expand your educational territory, with Mercury in Cancer. Long-distance communications figure prominently. Travel beckons, but take care. Study the situation. Discuss plans and destinations.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Communication benefits your cash flow, with Mercury in Cancer. Review numbers carefully. Manage family financial accounts. Doing paperwork can get profitable. Keep meticulous records.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Listen to your partner’s ideas. Brainstorm and converse. Compromise comes easier, with Mercury in Cancer for almost three weeks. Discuss what you want to create.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Share health information, with Mercury in Cancer. Connect with your networks for solutions and resources. Streamline routines. Discuss ways to improve physical fitness and strength.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Share your heart with the ones you love. Creative expression flourishes, with Mercury in Cancer. Enjoy intimate conversation. You’re especially charming. Explore passion.