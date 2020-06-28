Today’s Birthday (06/28/20). Deepen an important partnership this year. Carefully monitor budgets and coordinate efforts for shared profits. Personal discovery this summer leads to a powerful collaborative phase. Review changes and revise plans this winter for an energizing boost in physical health, fitness and vitality. Strengthen loving connections.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Stay focused. Misunderstandings spark easily. Keep your promises, especially with your partner. Collaborate with someone who sees your blind spots. Allow extra leeway.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Slow to avoid hidden dangers. A barrier blocks the path. Keep practicing. You can see what wasn’t working. Bring in common sense and practical experience.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Don’t try to force anything. You get more with honey than you do with vinegar. Move in the direction of least resistance. Strengthen supports.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Prioritize household chores and improvement. Reduce clutter for peace of mind. Give away stuff you no longer need. Physical action gets satisfying results.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — You may be learning more than you wanted to know. Fresh air and sunshine can clear your head. Complete creative deadlines for peace of mind.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Let go of a preconception. You can defer gratification if needed. Misunderstandings spark easily; focus on basic responsibilities. Generate valuable benefits and resources.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Advance a personal project. You can’t do everything by yourself. Proceed with caution or risk breaking something. Your routines are disrupted. Take it easy.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 6 — Don’t believe everything you hear. Verify with a second source. Adapt plans for recent changes. Savor private tranquility. Meditate and rest. Nurture your health.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Don’t let go of what you’ve achieved. You won’t have to defer gratification forever. Find creative ways to socialize. Guard against impatience. Provide leadership.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Take care of business. Restraint is advised around short tempers. Avoid assumptions or false hope. New facts dispel your fears. Stay in action.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Engage in an educational investigation. Let your subconscious mind solve a problem. Lay low to reduce stress. Follow a curious thread for deeper understanding.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Untangle a financial matter with a shared account. Miscommunication could frustrate things between you and your partner. Action gets better results than conversation.