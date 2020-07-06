Today’s Birthday (07/06/20). Collaboration is key this year. Together you’re a powerful force. Adapt to societal changes. Plot future adventures. Summer confidence inspires the solution to a puzzle with your partner. A slow, reflective winter soothes, leading to surging physical vitality. Share and connect for common good.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Friends are a big help. Join together to carry a heavy load. Discuss objectives and coordinate plans. Avoid travel. Secure ground taken. Connect with trusted allies.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Forge ahead with a career opportunity. Quick moves win a prize. Hidden truths get revealed. Action now can reap outsize reward. Ponder the possibilities.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Investigate new directions. Don’t rely on an unstable source. Take every precaution. Draw upon hidden resources. Move quickly to maintain an advantage. Insist on authenticity.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Changes necessitate budget revisions. Review details carefully and arrange connections in advance. Make your move when the road is clear. It could get lucrative.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Connect with your partner, and you can really make something happen. Share the load to get farther, faster. Keep it practical or risk surprises. Compromise.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — The work is in the details. Physical action gets big results. Get your heart pumping for the greatest benefit. Extra points for exercise outdoors. Get energized.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Relax with your inner circle. Prioritize fun, entertainment and lighthearted games. Play good music. Take advantage of a romantic opportunity to make your move.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Devote your love and attention to home and family. Household matters draw you in. Consider long-term plans. Completed projects satisfy, and physical action gets results.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — You’re especially brilliant and creative. Capture your thoughts. Practice your arts and tricks. Magnify your own impact by persuading others to take action.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Push for an income surge. Invest in your business, and provide excellent service. Follow lucrative potential. A great assignment develops. Use your secret power.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Launch a personal initiative. Things are getting interesting. Advance a passion project and get farther than expected. Connect with love, truth and beauty.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 6 — You may feel pressured by deadlines. Reduce the sensory stimulus and settle into peaceful productivity. Sweet music and soothing rituals keep you in action.