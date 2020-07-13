Today’s Birthday (07/13/20). This year favors partnership. Collaborate with steady, coordinated routines for satisfying results. Adapt educational and travel plans for new realities. Personal discoveries this summer help you and your partner through tricky waters. A private, restful and meditative winter revitalizes your health and work. You’re stronger together.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Your head’s full of ways to make money. An intensely creative moment flowers naturally. Romance blossoms through communication. Follow up with results.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — You’re especially charismatic. Increase efficiency as you learn by doing. Practice makes perfect. Solutions arise in conversation. Brainstorm to refine your ideas.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Consider new possibilities. Clarify your direction. Review and revise plans to adapt to a transition. New information clashes with old presumptions.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Teamwork keeps a shared vision alive. A brilliant revelation leads to new opportunities. Follow up on an interesting suggestion. Go for distance, not speed.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Take charge to advance a professional project. There may be a test. Someone is saying nice things about you. Pursue a hot lead.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Plan an adventure. Consider classes, conferences and seminars. Study options. Research a fascination. Plan and schedule carefully for least risk. Academic pursuits flourish with attention.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Review financial accounts. Manage tax or legal matters. File papers, sign contracts and launch new ventures. Promote a marketing campaign. Collaborate for shared gain.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — You and your partner are on the same wavelength. Talk about upcoming challenges and coordinate efforts. Take turns for shared support. Share a secret connection.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Your work is in demand. Don’t burn the candle at both ends. Eat healthy foods. Balance busy schedules with private time for exercise and rest.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Relax with family. Prioritize fun and games. Laughter is good medicine. Practice your creative arts and obsessions. Romance arises in conversation. Talk about love.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Get into a practical domestic phase. Clean, sort and organize. Tend your garden for later harvest. Cook up something delicious and share with family.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — You’re especially clever; solve a puzzle by patiently untangling clues. Gain more through wit than you would through force. Take a leap of faith.