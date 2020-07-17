Today’s Birthday (07/17/20). Win through collaboration this year. Grow stronger together with focused coordination. Imagination and creativity feed your studies. Personal accomplishments this summer motivates solutions with a partner. A restful winter with peaceful reflection recharges you for powerful growth with work, health and fitness. Share your love.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Share and network. Focus on practical priorities with a creative project. Distractions abound and could be lovely or even profitable. Make a delightful connection.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Sort resources to predict upcoming cash flow. Push to advance a profitable initiative. Stick to basic objectives. Avoid nebulous speculation and focus on short-term objectives.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Luxuriate by taking extra time for yourself. An obstacle prevents advancing personal dreams. Enjoy a sweet private moment. Tranquility and beauty feed your spirit.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Nurture yourself with nourishing rituals and meditation. Roll with changes. Review plans and adjust. Private contemplation can inspire creative insights. Rest and recharge.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Consider all possibilities to resolve a team challenge. Share resources, tools and support. Strengthen structures. Reinforce guidelines for best practices. Push for common gain.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Career dreams could seem distant. Make an artistic beginning. Keep taking small steps forward. Find hidden beauty where least expected. Look for how best to contribute.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Educational opportunities to pursue a passion are worth pursuing. Learn new tricks. Old dreams seem obstructed. Invent to take advantage of unplanned opportunities. Explore.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Offer encouragement to support your team with shared financial goals. Avoid risky business or speculative fantasies. Don’t stir jealousies. Doubts interfere with progress. Relax.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Your greatest strength is love. Connect with your partner. Collaborate and brainstorm. Invent new possibilities together. Choose and schedule practical actions.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Physical work and fitness routines provide satisfying results. Avoid nebulous tricks or directions. Stick to solid ground. Slow for tight corners. Practice pays off.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Discover a mutual attraction. Find yourself drawn magnetically toward a shared passion. A romantic dream or ideal seems nebulous. Prioritize practical moves. Follow your heart.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Make a beautiful domestic transformation. Old fears dissipate. Focus on short-term needs. Restore order to a chaotic situation. Support family thriving. Provide harmony.