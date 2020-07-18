Today’s Birthday (07/18/20). Collaborate for growth this year. Coordinated, disciplined efforts earn powerful results. Plan future adventures. A personal win this summer inspires new directions with your partnership. Settle into your nest this winter for rest and reflection, promoting physical healing, growth and fresh energy. Love and support one another.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Home holds your heart. Discuss ideas for domestic improvements. Make sure everyone’s interests are included. Unite around a shared effort. Advance a family cause.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Communication channels are wide open. Monitor the pulse of your network’s news. Share your views. Offer support. Provide motivation and inspiration. Encourage action.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Align actions and words behind a profitable venture. Ignore old worries. Let sleeping dogs lie. Focus on practical priorities to meet budget goals.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Use your power for good. Provide support and comfort. Advance a personal matter through communication and networking. You’re growing stronger and smarter.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Finish old projects and file them away. Clear space for what’s ahead. Plan and prepare. Imagine how you’d like things to go. Contemplate possibilities.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Friends are a big help. Talk about wishes and goals. Imagine inspiring potential directions. Let others know what you need. Pull together for common gain.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Your work is attracting attention. Smile for the camera. Direct the spotlight to illuminate opportunities for contribution. Talk about the results you’re working to generate.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Give in to adventurous urges to explore the lesser traveled road. Stay objective in tense situations. Take extra care to reduce risks. Advance planning matters.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Handle financial obligations and paperwork. Build and grow family fortunes through steady contribution. Invite collaboration. Use what worked before. Conserve for new savings.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Negotiate to refine plans with your partner. Coordinate activities and chores. Express your appreciation for support provided. Reciprocate generously. Rely on each other.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Focus on work, health and physical priorities. Rest and recharge batteries, especially before a big push. Nurture yourself to improve your performance. Practice healthy routines.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Relax and have fun. It feeds you to focus on what you love. Indulge a creative idea or curiosity. Express an appreciation. Invent romantic ideas.