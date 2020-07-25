Today’s Birthday (07/25/20). You’re growing stronger this year. Steady practice raises your game. Navigate professional surprises. A summer epiphany inspires you to overcome physical challenges. Weather winter social changes before a romantic partnership blossoms and entices. Nurture and grow your own health and fitness to new performance levels.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 6 — Negotiate your way through minor adjustments with your partner. You’re gaining relationship skills. Good conversation strengthens loving bonds. Let go of excess baggage.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Slow to avoid accidents. Prioritize health and minimize risk. Communication breakdowns could frustrate a situation. Take extra effort to avoid traffic and crowds.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Don’t let someone cute talk you into being bad. Misunderstandings and lies abound. Avoid provoking jealousies or sparking a controversy. Ignore false rumors and gossip.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — It’s easy to drop out agreements made with family. They remember, though. Stay in communication. Domestic arts pay delicious dividends. Savor homemade treats.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Don’t fall for misconceptions. A solution to an old problem is becoming obvious. Accept coaching and offer encouragement to others. Share information and resources.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Financial barriers or delays could impact your cash flow. Make budget adjustments. Upgrade your marketing materials. Prepare promotions and organize your action plan.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — New developments change things. Prepare to launch a personal project but wait for better conditions. Upgrade the integrity. Make sure the message is clear.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 6 — Revise plans for current conditions. Process transitions and changes. Emotion wins over reason. Relax to recharge your energies. Nurture yourself with private rituals.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Consider costs and benefits. You’re more inclined to be social now. Take precautions to avoid danger or risk. Participate with community efforts. Friends are especially helpful.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Provide professional leadership. Sort truth from fiction, and good business from scammers. Misinformation runs rampant. Provide stability and calm efficiency. Your work is gaining attention.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Explore academic opportunities and options. What would you love to learn? Enjoy classes, seminars and conferences. Get creative to make long-distance connections.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 6 — Review your budget and carefully plan your spending. When all else fails, call for reinforcements. Your passion is contagious. Work toward your dream job.