Today’s Birthday (07/27/20). Strength, fitness and health expand this year. Consistent efforts win the prize. Professional plot twists abound. Realizing long-held dreams this summer inspires new directions with your work and fitness. Winter brings community challenges requiring adaptation, while love, family, fun and romance flower. Build healthy practices.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Work together to overcome a financial challenge with a joint venture. Vague rumors or illusions dissipate upon inspection. Follow rules carefully. Provide stability.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Share the load. Get around an obstacle by collaborating and coordinating your moves. Reality doesn’t match a rosy fantasy. Adapt to messes in real time.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Physical action gets results, although barriers block the path. A fantasy dissipates in the light. Watch the road ahead carefully. Slow for tight corners.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — A romantic fantasy doesn’t match the current reality. Laugh at absurdity when it reveals itself. Adapt to unexpected circumstances. Share and support each other.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Listen to family to find out what’s needed at home. Make a repair or upgrade to keep systems flowing. Unplanned interruptions require attention. Enjoy something delicious.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Misunderstandings slow the action. Patiently untangle a mess with a creative project. Clarify and shift the message to suit current conditions. Issue statements.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Words and actions could collide. Slow down to maintain positive cash flow. Send invoices and statements. Pay bills and debts. Rushing leads to mistakes.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Adapt to changes with a personal project. Things don’t look the way you planned. Polish and beautify. A style upgrade goes a long way.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Complete old tasks. Sort and organize to clean up a mess. Clear past projects from your workspace to make room for what’s ahead.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Things work better together. Cooperation is integral to navigate current uncertainties. Provide a steady shoulder for a friend to lean on. Help each other.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Create your own professional breakthrough. Old dreams seem distant, while new opportunities hide under challenges. Observe and prepare. Dress the part.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Investigate options for exploration. Wait for better conditions to embark. Thorough preparation is essential. Traffic and delays discourage travel. There are many ways to connect.