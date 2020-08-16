Today’s Birthday (08/16/20). Benefits energize your work and health this year. Steady practice builds power, endurance and strength. Shift professional directions. Peaceful summer dreaming stirs you into action for growth. Social obstacles abound this winter, motivating a fun, family and romance phase. Listen to your heartbeat.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — If you can’t be there, phone home. Authenticity triumphs. Keep your promises. A puzzle starts coming together. Accept a gift from someone you love.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Home comforts draw you in. Make a mess to fulfill a domestic vision. Work faster and get more done. Follow through on a domestic promise.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Contemplate changes you want to cause. Get the facts. Talk it over. Listen carefully. Determine the best course. Get your message out and it travels.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Profits are available. Amazingly, travel looks good. Obtain accurate sales or financial information. Speak from your heart about what you want, and new resources arise.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Stay respectful. Your words and actions go farther today. Avoid provoking jealousies or controversy. Friends follow where you lead. Someone influential is paying attention.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 6 — Choose private over public engagements. Keep your objective in mind. Listen to dreams and intuition. Reorganize and adapt plans and preparations. Get productive backstage.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Review your team strategy. Is it sufficient for the job? Weigh options and prepare backup plans. Listen to all suggestions. Collaborate for shared strength.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Don’t test professional limits now. Listen to concerns and considerations. Stay objective. Clarify communications and action plans. Adapt and make changes. Find solutions.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Transportation and traffic open up. Actions and words flow with greater ease. Determine what’s needed and plan carefully. Truth leads to healing. Share your discoveries.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Anticipate financial hurdles. Conserve resources to postpone spending. Find new purpose for old things. Confer with partners. Align on the course of action.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Adapt with your partner to changes to the status quo. Solutions arise in conversation. Walk and talk. Align on public statements. Revise promises.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Talk with health and work experts, mentors and coaches. Adjust physical practices to current circumstances. Cutting corners could cost you. Action gets results.