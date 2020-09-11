Today’s Birthday (09/11/20). Prioritize love this year. Generate fun, connection and contribution through consistent actions. Travels and studies reveal surprising discoveries. Professional barriers redirect your work this winter, before a joyful domestic season. Adapt to family changes next summer, before your career ignites. Share your heart.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Family and home issues require adaptation and communication. Respect your suspicions. Choose solid over flimsy. Find the silver lining to a cloud. Stay patient.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Revise and edit before publishing. Changes may render a planned communication unnecessary. Listen, learn and stick up for your view with data to back it up.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Allow extra time for misunderstandings or clarifications. Focus on basic, short-term needs. Facts don’t support an assumption. Do your traveling virtually. Use your insider advantage.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Keep an open mind and heart with a personal matter. Adapt to take advantage of changes. Focus on practical priorities. Keep clarifying and simplifying.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Slow down and contemplate. Resist the temptation to overdo things. Avoid crowds, noise and controversy. Meditate in a peaceful setting. Rest and recharge.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Resolve miscommunications with a team, committee or group. Clarify as soon as you see it’s not getting through. Align efforts to adapt to recent changes.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Revise business communications before going public. Find another route around an obstacle. Don’t pursue a mirage; go for stability and practical outcomes. Set realistic goals.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Investigate, research and explore a fascinating subject. Expand territory without risking traffic or road complications. Edit carefully before publishing. Miscommunications abound. Slow for developments.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 6 — A lack of funds would threaten family plans. Stay in communication despite challenges. Avoid arguments or misunderstandings, especially about money. Take care of basics.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Fantasies evaporate. Stick to practical priorities as you adapt to recent changes. Avoid controversy, sensitive issues and complaints. Collaborate respectfully, despite challenges. Support each other.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Anticipate disagreement and lay low. False hopes shatter as illusions fade. Slow to avoid risk or accidents. Replace something that’s broken. Pamper your physical health.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Remember what’s most important, especially when irritated or frustrated. A romantic dream proves impractical. Release unrealistic expectations. Have fun with the ones you love.