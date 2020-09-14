Today’s Birthday (09/14/20). Listen to your heart first this year. Steadfast active revolutionary love provides rich reward. Surprises pepper your exploration. Business changes this winter motivate a fun family phase. Shift your domestic space next summer to prepare for a professional surge. Dedicate action for love.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Do what you can for the ones you love. Unplanned circumstances could deviate plans. Postpone travel. Creative change is possible. Follow your heart.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Adapt to an unexpected domestic situation. Clean up messes and rebuild stronger for long-term benefit. Make repairs and upgrades. Listen to all views. Ponder possibilities.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Relax and aim for serenity with communications. Disagree respectfully. Don’t react without thinking. Keep your long-term vision in sight. Express what you see possible.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Adapt to an unscheduled twist with income. Make a shift and develop long-term value. Accept a lucrative challenge. Your efforts bear fruit. Sign contracts.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Start from a point of balance. Do what you love. Expect the unexpected. Stay patient, and keep your sense of humor. Compromise when necessary.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 6 — Pay attention to your dreams. Unplanned deviations could alter your plans. Adapt and shift. Discover silver linings in your contemplation and review. Imagine future possibilities.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Adapt your team strategy for new circumstances. Pull together and give what you can. Contribute for common gain. Big prizes are worth going for.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Career matters take priority. Use gentle pressure, rather than force. Adapt to changes, which may be beneficial in the long run. Seek and find opportunities.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Anticipate changes. Things could get chaotic. The road outside reveals risk, traffic and hidden dangers. Discover another way to learn and explore. Investigate a mystery.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Share, trade and barter resources. Things may not go as planned. You’re building for the long term. Get terms in writing. Collaborate for common gain.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Share responsibilities with your partner. Avoid risky business and prioritize fundamental tasks. Work you do now can have long term benefit. Patiently persist.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — A puzzle or challenge confronts your work and health. Don’t push your luck. Take it easy. Avoid hassle or expense. Rest and eat well.