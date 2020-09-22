Today’s Birthday (09/22/20). Domestic joys highlight this year. Disciplined household efforts reap satisfying rewards. Adapt to financial changes. Adjusting schedules for travel changes this winter leads to a phase of blossoming artistic creativity. Redirect communications this summer, before travel and educational opportunities unfold. Home holds your heart.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — The next month favors partnership, delegation and collaboration, with the Sun in Libra. Alliances grow your enterprise. Share the load. It could get romantic.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Get into a busy, creative phase this month under the Libra Sun. Practice growing your physical health, fitness and vitality. Your work seems energized.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Let your heart guide you this month under the Libra Sun. Love brightens and inspires. You’re especially creative, charming and attractive. Pursue a particular passion.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Domestic projects flower under the Libra Sun for a month. Home and family take priority. Put energy into reinforcing and strengthening your household infrastructure.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Creative expression, intellectual puzzles and research take the spotlight this month, with the Sun in Libra. Communication blossoms. Write and craft your story.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Pursue lucrative developments this month, with the Sun in Libra. Cash flow increases with focus and attention. Nurture financial growth and expansion.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Take charge. You have the advantage this month, with the Sun in your sign. Personal growth and development blossoms. Step into greater leadership.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Get especially productive in privacy. Complete old business under the Libra Sun this month. Begin your annual re-evaluation phase. Envision an inspiring future.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Share resources, opportunities and solutions. Social connections thrive this month, with the Sun in Libra. Participate with friends and community projects. Support your team.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Focus on advancing your career this month, with the Sun in Libra. Assume greater responsibility and leadership. Grow professional skills towards your passions.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Spread your wings. Get outside for fresh air and sunshine. Explore new frontiers this month under the Libra Sun. Make long-distance connections. You’re learning valuable tricks.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Grow family fortunes with steady action. Find ways to increase your financial security. This month could get especially lucrative, with the Sun in Libra.