Church Events

The religious communities of southwest Kansas are feeling the reaches of the COVID-19 pandemic as some are cancelling in-person services and activities for their congregations at this time. Many churches are using technology for their services either over their websites or Facebook pages to keep contact with their parishioners. Others, depending on the size of the church, are having services as usual but limiting activities.

Church of the Brethren

505 N. Eighth St.

Sunday: Adult Sunday School, upstairs, downstairs by Pastor Bob Bates, 9:30 a.m.; Worship service with Pastor Bob Bates giving the message "Millenials", with bread and cup communion, 10:45 a.m.

The message will be available to view on Facebook, YouTube and the church’s website, later in the day.

A nursery, birth to four-year-old, and Children’s Church, kindergarten to fifth grade, are provided during the worship service. There will be baptisms during the worship service.

Wednesday: Ladies Bible Study, 10 a.m..; Adult Bible Study in Fellowship Hall, 6:30 p.m.; Youth Groups, first through fifth grade, sixth through 12th grade, downstairs, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday: Men’s Bible Study, Time Out Restaurant, 9 a.m.

For more information, call (620) 276-7391, email at gccob@kscoxmail.com, or go to the website www.gardencitycob.org .

Garden Valley Church

1701 N. Third St.

Sunday: Sunday worship, outside on the church lawn, with the message giving by Pastor Steve Ensz, "Cherry Pickin’ ", live streamed on Facebook and You Tube, and on the radio, 10:30 a.m.

Monday: Ladies Bible Study, 9 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Wednesday: Youth group, grades six to 12th, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday: Men’s Bible Study, 7:28 p.m.

For more information, visit www.gardenvalleychurch.com , www.facebook.com/GardenValleyChurchGCK , www.facebook.com/GardenValleyYouth , or call (620) 276-7410.

Trinity Lutheran Church

1010 N. Fleming St.

Sunday: Prayer team, 8:30 a.m.; Worship Service, 9 a.m.; Sunday School for all ages, birthday celebration, 10:30 a.m.; Worship - Ulysses, 5 p.m.; Worship - Lakin , 7 p.m.

Monday: Preschool-4, 9 a.m.; Staff meeting, 1:30 p.m.; Girl Scouts, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Preschool-3, 9 a.m.; Get-together -Girls, 10 a.m.; Real Men/Real Leaders, 3:30 p.m.; Open Sewing, bring your project, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Preschool -4, 9 a.m.; Midweek Meal, 6 p.m.; Midweek classes for all ages, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday: Preschool-3, 9 a.m.; Real Men/Real Leaders, 3:30 p.m.

Friday: Preschool -4, 9 a.m.

Saturday: Church clean up day, 10 a.m.; Worship service, 5:30 p.m.; Bible Study, 6:30 p.m.

For more information on the church, call (620) 276-3110.

Community Congregational Church

(United Church of Christ)

710 N. Third St.

Sunday: Adult Bible Study, 9 a.m.; Worship service with the series: "Beating Around the Burning Bush" and the message "It’s Not My Gift Lord" or "Don’t You Know I Can’t Talk So Good?", Exodus 4:10-12, 10 a.m.; Fellowship and coffee, 11 a.m.

There is also a live feed of the service on the church’s Facebook page.

Tuesday: Women’s Group dinner, El Zarape, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Choir practice, 6:30 p.m.

Friday: Men’s Lunch, Ward’s Cafe, 11:45 a.m.

For more information, call (620) 275-5623.

King James Bible Baptist Church

(Fundamentalist)

1402 E. Fulton St.

Sunday: Worship service with Pastor Leslie R. Wilds, 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m.

The services can be seen on the church’s YouTube channel.

For more information, contact the church at 620-287-6390.