Today’s Birthday (10/18/20). Benefits flow through home and family this year. Pull together to realize domestic dreams. Redirecting your studies and explorations this winter sets the stage for an artistic prize. Shift perspectives on a creative project next summer, before making a fascinating discovery. Fill your place with love.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Look for hidden financial opportunities. Adapt to changes with your shared accounts. Disciplined efforts pay off. Avoid daydreaming or distractions to focus on practical priorities.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Develop a collaborative effort. Steady contribution builds satisfying results. The current reality may not match your vision. Keep reinforcing infrastructures and strengthening foundational elements.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Pick up the pace. Hop unforeseen hurdles. Steady practice builds strength and endurance. Measure the gap to narrow it. Focus for optimal performance.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Love blossoms, especially when you focus on it. Take action for a passionate cause. Savor lovely moments with special people. Connect and play.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Put love into your home, especially today. Upgrades and improvements provide satisfying results. Nurture family with delicious comforts, flavors and sounds. Recharge together.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Study developments. Don’t be hasty; you don’t have the full picture. Stay flexible to adapt to changing news. Read the fine print. Prepare backup plans.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Focus on making money. Avoid distractions or nebulous ideas. Take care to fulfill obligations, deadlines and promises. Stay in communication as you adapt.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Weigh your options. All is not as it appears. You’re gaining influence and status. Consider the benefits and drawbacks of each idea. Get trusted advice.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Get productive behind closed doors. Use what worked before. Soothe sensitive nerves with gentle music. Make plans and preparations for the changes you anticipate.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Stay in communication with your team to navigate changes. Avoid extra expense. Discover what you need in conversation. Share resources, information and suggestions.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Engage with a professional challenge or test. Produce results through disciplined action. You can see what’s missing. Illusions dissipate. Push it forward.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — An exploration reveals a hidden truth. The more you dig, the more you discover. Ponder a puzzle and invent solutions. Make a valuable connection.