Look beyond the poinsettia and Christmas cactus for enjoying different houseplants throughout the holidays and into the new year.



Some of the plants are ones you may not have thought of, and others, such as amaryllis and cyclamens, always remain popular.

• Amaryllis Hippeastrum has maintained popularity for the holiday, especially as a host or hostess gift for gardeners on your list. I like to put off planting amaryllis so I can time when the plant will bloom. The fun part is to witness the plant’s performance from the bulb stage to buds and then the emergence of huge trumpet-shaped blossoms on strap-like leaves. Wintering over the plant can be tricky for some. I have never tried it, but it can be done. Give the plant an abundance of water and food in the summer outdoors in a sheltered spot; then late summer dry the plant off and let it go dormant. In late fall, bring the plant indoors, and water and place it where it will receive light in an east or west location.

• Cyclamen persicum comes in many colors - white, pink, and deep magenta and red. The white cyclamen is my favorite, and its star-like blossoms above heart-shaped leaves make it very beguiling. It is best to underwater the plant and remove it from its plastic pot once you bring it home. Growing it in indirect light will aid in the urge to overwater your cyclamen. Best exposure is in an east or west location.

• Frosty Ferns have joined the holiday plant lineup. With its frosted tips, it is commonly known as frosted fern or Selaginells krausiana variegates. Care for it as a regular fern, in a shady location out of direct sunlight. Its silvery textured foliage complements other holiday plants and adds a festive touch as a table centerpiece.

• Kalanchoe blossfeldiana has clusters of star-shaped flowers growing above flat, rather ordinary succulent green leaves. Set in an east or west window, it has long-lasting blooms from fall through winter and is worth the show. The kalanchoe known as flaming Katy is known as the Christmas kalanchoe with orange blossoms and hints of yellow in the center, but other colors are as inviting in hues of white, yellow, dark red and magenta.

• Tillandsia stricta is the odd-looking air plant. Resembling a sea-urchin, air plants can survive easily without being planted into any sort of growing medium. Air plants can serve as festive holiday table centerpieces, or they can adorn an indoor wreath, and try adding one on to a present in lieu of a bow.



These were just a few to tempt you to add a non-traditional plant to your holiday décor.

Carole McCray resides in Cape May, New Jersey and is an award-winning garden writer who has been writing a monthly garden column, The Potting Shed, for regional newspapers for nearly twenty years. Her articles have been published in The Christian Science Monitor Newspaper, Coastal Living Magazine, Cape May Magazine, Growise Garden Guide and Ideals Magazine. She won the Garden Writer’s Association Award for newspaper writing for The Christian Science Monitor Newspaper.”