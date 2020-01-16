HUGOTON - Victor G. “Buck” Lewis, age 70, died on January 12, 2020 at Pioneer Manor in Hugoton. He was born on July 29, 1949 to Roberta (Giles) and Victor M. Lewis in Garden City.

He was a semi-truck driver and worked in landscaping and until he suffered a debilitating stroke thirteen years ago. He enjoyed living the life of a cowboy. Buck played the role of ornery uncle when it came to his nieces and nephews. He loved to play jokes on the nurses and aides at Pioneer Manor. He never met a stranger! Buck was treasured by his family.

He is survived by his mother, Roberta Lewis, of Hugoton; three grandchildren; a brother, Gary Lewis of Florida. He is preceded in death by his father, Victor M. Lewis; a brother Jim Lewis; a sister Sandra Parks.

Cremation has taken place and a Graveside Service will be 10 a.m. on January 17, 2020 at Moscow Cemetery with Pastor Tim Tidenberg officiating. Memorials may be designated to Pioneer Manor and may be left at the service or mailed to Weeks Family Funeral Home & Crematory, PO Box 1200, Sublette, Ks 67877. Condolences may be left online at WeeksFamilyFuneralHome.com