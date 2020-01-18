Meryl Streep to lend her voice to Apple animated short film

NEW YORK (AP) — Meryl Streep is getting animated: The Oscar-winner will lend her voice to a short illustrated film celebrating the Earth.

Apple TV Plus said Friday Streep will join Chris O'Dowd, Jacob Tremblay and Ruth Negga to give life to Oliver Jeffers' picture book "Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth." The 36-minute film will premiere on the streaming service April 17.

In the film, Tremblay will voice a 7-year-old boy who over the course of a day learns about the wonders of the planet from his parents, played by O'Dowd and Negga. Streep will narrate.

Streep is no stranger to lending just her voice to films, having done so in "Fantastic Mr. Fox" and "A.I. Artificial Intelligence."

Maddow reaches record audience with Parnas interview

NEW YORK (AP) — There's no apparent impeachment fatigue among viewers of MSNBC's Rachel Maddow.

Her prime-time show, which has been on for more than 11 years, had its largest audience ever when 4.5 million people watched Maddow's interview on Wednesday with Lev Parnas, an associate of Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump's personal lawyer.

The Nielsen company said Maddow topped Fox News Channel's Sean Hannity, who usually has the top-rated cable news show. He had 3.7 million viewers that night.

Parnas, who Maddow had frequently talked about on her show, spoke about his belief of Trump's knowledge about what Giuliani was doing in the Ukraine.