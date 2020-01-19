MANHATTAN – Nate Dick of Inman, senior at Kansas State University, is a national champion, helping the Kansas State University Crops Team take a national title during competition this academic year.

The Kansas State University Crops Team recently captured the title of national champions by winning both the Kansas City American Royal Collegiate Crops Contest and the Chicago Collegiate Crops Contest. K-State teams have now won the collegiate crops contest championship in 17 of the past 21 years.

The University of Wisconsin-Platteville was second at both events. Iowa State University was third in Kansas City and Purdue University took third in Chicago.

Official members of the K-State team were junior Blake Kirchhoff, Hardy, Nebraska, and seniors Noah Winans, Tekonsha, Michigan, and Nate Dick, Inman. Alternate contestants were junior Madison Tunnell, Olathe, and sophomores Alex Kaufmann, Concordia; Evan Bott, Palmer; and Trevor Mullen, Salina. All are agronomy majors at K-State.

In both contests, the K-State team took first place in all three phases of the contest: plant and seed identification, seed analysis and grain grading. In addition, team members swept the one-two-three individual overall placings at both events. Such a sweep of all three contest components and the top three individual placings at both contests is very rare, and has only been accomplished three times before in the 86-year history of the events, all by K-State.

At Chicago, Kirchhoff was first place individual overall, and he won all three contest components. Dick was second overall, placing second in identification and grain grading, and third in seed analysis. Winans came in third, placing second in seed analysis and fifth in identification and grain grading.

At Kansas City, Kirchhoff was also the top individual, placing first in grain grading with a perfect score, second in identification, and fifth in seed analysis. Winans was second high individual. He also made a perfect score in grain grading to tie for first, and he placed third in both seed analysis and identification. Dick was third overall, placing first in identification, second in grain grading, and sixth in seed analysis.

In the contests, participants are required to identify 200 different plant or seed samples of crops and weeds; grade eight different samples of grain according to Federal Grain Inspection Service standards; and analyze 10 seed samples to determine what contaminants they contain.

For its performance, K-State received a team scholarship award from contest sponsors at Kansas City, and CME Group provided individual scholarships to the top five students at Chicago.