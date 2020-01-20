Last week an article appeared in the New York Times by Susan Jacoby titled “We’re Getting Old, but We’re Not Doing Anything About It.” Of course, I was intrigued and read with curiosity.

It both resonated with me and irritated me at the same time. The parts that resonated were multiple statistics about the aging population such as the number of Americans over 65 will double in the next 10 years. At the same time, the National Center for Health Statistics reported that the birthrate among women of childbearing age had dropped to a record low.

What these statistics mean is that if these trends continue there will be many fewer young and middle-aged people to care for the frailest of the old. The population of the prime care-giving age group, from 45 to 64, is expected to increase by only 1% before 2030, while the population over 80 will double.

The article addressed the shortage of health care dollars for the elderly, the depletion of caregivers, the devastation that dementia and Alzheimer's creates and the lack of congressional attention to the coming age-related crisis.

What the article did not address was that those of us who are among those gloomy statistics have a responsibility to take charge of our own aging process. We are not on a helpless slide down the rabbit hole of frailty and dependence.

It is my view that the first step is to acknowledge our mortality and embrace the fact that we have some control over our last chapters. George Bernard Shaw said, “Do not try to live forever, you will not succeed."

Since no one is getting out alive, we can settle into planning for the best possible end. We can be proactive in our health habits, our intellectual pursuits, our spiritual and emotional development every moment we have.

Sure, we can believe those gloomy statistics and climb into a rocking chair and wait for someone to care for us or we can look at the growing evidence that we have tremendous control over our future days. There is a deep connection between our belief system and our biology.

Connie Mason Michaelis is a lifestyle consultant who is on Facebook at Just Now Old Enough.