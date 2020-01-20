Sheriff's Office News

Arrest

• 2:03 p.m. Sunday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Simone Tolbert, 38, Kansas City, Kan., on a Franklin County warrant for failure to appear.

• 9:40 p.m. Sunday, 1400 block of S. Lincoln St., Ottawa, Trenton Parker, 19, Pleasanton, was cited and released for driving while suspended and no proof of insurance after being stopped for a traffic infraction.

• 11:57 p.m. Sunday, 2800 block of I-35, Brian Siedschlag, 33, Burlington, for violation of a protection from abuse order.

Accidents

• No time Saturday, 1800 Butler Road, Riley Hedges, Garnett, lost control of his 2005 GMC pickup. He struck the north ditch and overturned his vehicle.

• No time Saturday, I-35 milepost 191, Alan Morris, Ottawa, was southbound when he lost control on the ice. He struck a guardrail in the median of I-35.

• No time Saturday, I-35 milepost 185, Kathryn Lee, Ottawa, was exiting I-35 and was stopped at the stop sign in the south bound off ramp and struck from the rear by Bonnie Bulmer, Ottawa.

• 5:19 p.m. Sunday, 4400 block of I-35, Mack Schuyler, 88, Overland Park, was southbound when he crossed the median and struck an Amazon truck, being driven by Pak Wong, 55, Kansas City, Missouri, which was northbound.

• 5:40 p.m. Sunday, 1600 block of Shawnee Road, Lori Lesher, 49, Centropolis, was westbound in a Toyota Camry when she struck a deer.

Incident

• No time Saturday, I-35 milepost 169, while doing a motorist assist, it was discovered the trailer was stolen out of Kansas City.

Thefts

• 5:06 p.m. Sunday, 1400 block of US-59, Princeton, a clerk reported theft of gas.

• No time Sunday, a 48-year-old Ottawa male reported items missing from his service truck belonging to Midwest Welding. One item has been recovered and returned.

Ottawa Police Department News

Arrests

• 12:34 a.m. Friday, 500 block of S. Ash St., Ottawa, Ashley Evans, 27, Ottawa, for domestic battery, DUI, endangering a child and interference with law enforcement.

• 7:24 p.m. Friday, 200 block of Walnut St., Ottawa, Jeffrey Woods, 58, for DUI after being stopped for a traffic infraction.

• 12:24 a.m. Sunday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Christopher Livingston, 36, Ottawa, for an active City of Ottawa warrant.

Incidents

• 12:05 p.m. Friday, 700 block of W. Second St., Ottawa, a 36-year-old Ottawa female reported a past sex crime. Case is under investigation

• 3:22 p.m. Friday, 1100 block of W. 15th St., Ottawa, a 52-year-old Lenexa female reported abuse of an 80-year-old Ottawa female. Case is under investigation.

• 8:04 a.m. Saturday, 700 block of E. Garfield, Ottawa, a 36-year-old Ottawa female reported a known suspect trespassed on her property.

Wellsville Police Departments News

Thursday: 500 block of S. Elm St., traffic arrest; 300 block of W. First St., accident, driving while intoxicated; K-33/I-35, assist other agency.

Friday: 400 block of E. Second St., welfare check; 700 block of Main St., civil standby; 400 block of Pendleton Ave., suspicious activity.

Saturday: I-35, milemarker 198, assist other agency; 4400 block of Shawnee Road, 911 disconnect; 400 block of Pendleton Ave., suspicious activity.

Sunday: 700 block of Main St., public assist.