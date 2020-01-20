The Kansas men's basketball team will be featured on ESPN College GameDay on Saturday live from Allen Fieldhouse.

Saturday’s game against Tennessee will be the 300th consecutive sellout for the Jayhawks. This will mark the ninth time, and first since 2018, that ESPN’s College GameDay will broadcast from what Rece Davis describes as “the best place to see a game on the planet.”

“We are excited to welcome ESPN College GameDay back to Lawrence and celebrate the 300th consecutive sellout at Allen Fieldhouse,” Kansas athletics director Jeff Long said. “This sellout streak is one our fans take great pride in and are committed to continuing for a long time to come. We have the greatest fans and most loyal supporters in all of sports and can’t wait to show the nation how we will pack Allen Fieldhouse two times next Saturday. See you there.”

Allen Fieldhouse will open at 8:30 a.m. Saturday for fans wanting to attend the morning show. The event is free to the public and tickets are not required. Allen Fieldhouse concessions will be open and interpreter services will be provided.

The one-hour GameDay show begins at 10 a.m. with tipoff vs. Tennessee slated for 3 p.m., also on ESPN. The Kansas-Tennessee contest is part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge and KU leads the overall series with UT, 3-1. In the last meeting, then-No. 2 Kansas defeated then-No. 5 Tennessee, 87-82 in overtime, in the title game of the 2018 NIT Season Tipoff in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Next Saturday marks the 20th time the Jayhawks will be featured on GameDay, with 16 regular-season appearances and three at neutral locations. The Jayhawks are 11-5 in their previous regular-season appearances (14-5 overall) and have won their last six GameDay contests.

The College GameDay sites are announced one week prior to the show, ensuring visits to sites of top storylines and games.