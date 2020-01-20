Grain markets
Kanza Co-op: Wheat $4.69; Corn $3.69; Milo $3.39; Soybeans $8.45
PCP prices: Wheat $4.55; Corn $3.85; Milo/cwt. $5.81; Soybeans $8.68
Scoular: Wheat $4.74; Corn $3.74; Milo $3.44; Soybeans $8.45
