A small group competed Thursday through Saturday in the Tulsa Nationals, where each wrestler had large brackets filled with tough competition.
Other tournaments included the Fredonia Open/Novice and Platte County Open/Novice on Saturday; Wamego and Cougar in Shawnee on Sunday.
Here are the results:
Tulsa Nationals
Zayne Wieneke, 6U, 40, 3-2; Travis Barraclough, 8U, 46, 2-2; Brock Sutton, 15U, 75, 1-2; Parker Guge, 15U, 108, 3-2.
Fredonia Open/Novice
First place
Royce Ulrich, 10U, 73; Cole Mader, 12U, 68; Sam Clevenger, 14U, 135.
Second place
Peyton Tafua, 6U, 49; Rece Long, 8U, 88; Caul Johns, 12U, 68.
Third place
Brody Harmon, 6U, 40; Karl Ulrich, 6U, 55;
Platt County Open/Novice
First place
Landon Vaughn, 14U, 130;
Others
Tony Sandovalm, 6U, 50; Serenity Sandoval, 6U, 50.
Wamego Invitational
First place
Grady Brown, 6U, 49; Waylon Courtois, 8U, 52; Chase Courtois, 10U, 61; Logan Courtois, 12U, 76.
Third place
Dalton Courtois, 6U, 43; Addyson Brown, 14U, 135.
Cougar Novice in Shawnee
First place
Ashton Thornton, 6U, 47; Colton Ray, 14U, 88.
Second place
Bo Beers, 6U, 45; Slater Hedrick, 8U, 76; Ebony Hughes, 10U, 73.
Third place
Emery Hughes, 6U, 45; Memphis Hughes, 10U, 85.
Fifth place
Aubrey Stauffer, 8U, 55; Ellie Beers, 8U, 64.