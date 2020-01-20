A small group competed Thursday through Saturday in the Tulsa Nationals, where each wrestler had large brackets filled with tough competition.

Other tournaments included the Fredonia Open/Novice and Platte County Open/Novice on Saturday; Wamego and Cougar in Shawnee on Sunday.

Here are the results:

Tulsa Nationals

Zayne Wieneke, 6U, 40, 3-2; Travis Barraclough, 8U, 46, 2-2; Brock Sutton, 15U, 75, 1-2; Parker Guge, 15U, 108, 3-2.

Fredonia Open/Novice

First place

Royce Ulrich, 10U, 73; Cole Mader, 12U, 68; Sam Clevenger, 14U, 135.

Second place

Peyton Tafua, 6U, 49; Rece Long, 8U, 88; Caul Johns, 12U, 68.

Third place

Brody Harmon, 6U, 40; Karl Ulrich, 6U, 55;

Platt County Open/Novice

First place

Landon Vaughn, 14U, 130;

Others

Tony Sandovalm, 6U, 50; Serenity Sandoval, 6U, 50.

Wamego Invitational

First place

Grady Brown, 6U, 49; Waylon Courtois, 8U, 52; Chase Courtois, 10U, 61; Logan Courtois, 12U, 76.

Third place

Dalton Courtois, 6U, 43; Addyson Brown, 14U, 135.

Cougar Novice in Shawnee

First place

Ashton Thornton, 6U, 47; Colton Ray, 14U, 88.

Second place

Bo Beers, 6U, 45; Slater Hedrick, 8U, 76; Ebony Hughes, 10U, 73.

Third place

Emery Hughes, 6U, 45; Memphis Hughes, 10U, 85.

Fifth place

Aubrey Stauffer, 8U, 55; Ellie Beers, 8U, 64.