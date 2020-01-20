CRETE, Neb. — The Ottawa University indoor track teams set two school records at the Scott Nisely Memorial Classic on Saturday afternoon at Doane University. Adia Vaughn and Michael Garrison set new marks in the 400- and 600-meter races.

Vaughn took second in the 400 with a record time of 1:00.52, which broke her own time of 1:00.91 she set in 2019.

Vaughn also was fourth in the 200 race at 26.69. Suleica Lee placed 14th at 28.53.

Dakota Bunch took 20th in the 600 at 1:53.72. Lee was 19th in the 60 hurdles and Destiny Escobar was 20th at 10.55. Escobar was 26th in the long jump.

Garrison paced the men’s performance with his record time in the 600. He finished third with a time of 1:23.87, which broke Caj Kueffer’s time of 1:26.93 that was set on Jan. 28, 2011.

Dante Hodge placed 19th in the 60, running a time of 7.36. Peyton Hajok, Jeray Edwards, and Logan Krause ran in their first 200 races of the season. Hajok placed 10th at 23.87, Edwards was 27th, 24.91, and Krause, 28th, 25.11.

Hajok took eighth in the 400 at 53.15. Edwards was 23rd at 57.8.

Lamar Weeden took second in the 800 with a time of 2:00.47. Cody Clark was 10th at 2:11.16. Joshua Weghorst and Caleb Meyer competed in the 3000M for the Braves. Weghorst ran a time of 9:39.74 to place 12th and Meyer finished 30th with a time of 10:27.52.

Bryce Leflore ran a season’s best time in the 60 hurdles, finishing 12th with a time of 9.02. Andrew Sprague and Drew Loukota both competed in the shot put and the weight throw for the Braves. Sprague took sixth in the shot put and Loukota finished ninth in the weight throw.