The Ottawa University men and women wrestlers had success in competitions from this past weekend.

The men finished 22nd out of 48 squads in the Missouri Valley Invite. The Braves were led by Carson Savage as the only placing wrestler. He finished eighth in the 197-pound division.

The women’s squad had five wrestlers compete at York, scoring 7.5 points.

Parker Wright (141) earned seven points for the Braves in the MVC Invite. He had two falls and a major decision. He lost one match in overtime and another in a close decision.

John Reina (157) scored three points. He won his first-round match by fall. Ryan Delforge (157) earned six points. He won two matches by a fall and a major decision.

Xavier Schechter (184) scored four team points for the Braves. His victory came in the championship second round by a fall. Santino Gee (184) scored 3.5 points. He had two wins by fall and another by major decision. He was forced out of the tournament for medical reasons.

Savage finished with 10.5 points. He had two pins and a major decision victory.

Dalton Sikes (285) had two points with two wins by decisions.

The women were paced by Victoria Norris (130) with three points. Lyric Gonsalves netted two points with a technical fall victory in the first round.

Randie Scoon (155) also scored two points. She earned a technical fall victory in the consolation first round.