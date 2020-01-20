The prep basketball season has reached mid-season tournament week. Each area team, but the Wellsville girls, will be involved in tournament action this week.

Ottawa plays in the Basehor-Linwood Tournament with a tough field. The girls field consists of Ottawa, Basehor-Linwood, Blue Valley, St. Joe Central, Piper, St. Joe Benton, Olathe North and Holton.

The boys field is loaded and consists of Piper, the defending 4A state champs, state-ranked Basehor-Linwood, St. Joe Central, Barstow, Washburn Rural, tradition-rich Raytown South, Holton and Ottawa.

Ottawa coach Cliff McCullough called it the best mid-season tournament.

The girls open the tournament at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday against Basehor-Linwood and will play the winner/loser of Blue Valley/St. Joe Central on Friday. The Cyclone boys play Washburn Rural at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in their first-round game. The second game is Friday and will play the winner/loser of Raytown South-Holton. The tourney concludes Saturday in the place games.

The Wellsville boys compete in the Baldwin Invitational. The Eagles are the eighth seed and open against top-seeded JC Harmon at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Wellsville will play the winner/loser of Louisburg-Bishop Ward on Friday. The place games are set for Saturday.

Central Heights and West Franklin play in the Flint Hills Shoot Out in Emporia. The tourney is played in historic W.L. White Auditorium.

The tourney started Monday has games every day this week, except for Wednesday. In the boys bracket, West Franklin garnered the eighth seed and plays Council Grove, the league’s regular-season champs, at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. West Franklin plays the winner/loser of Lyndon/Chase County either Thursday or Friday.

The Central Heights boys are the seventh seed and played Monday against second-seeded Northern Heights. The Vikings’ second round game is against the winner/loser of Mission Valley-Osage City.

The girls bracket has eighth-seeded West Franklin playing top-seeded Northern Heights at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The Falcons play Thursday or Friday against the winner/loser of Osage City/Lyndon.

No. 7 Central Heights matched up with No. 2 Chase County on Monday night. The Vikings play the winner/loser of Council Grove/Mission Valley on Thursday or Friday.

The place games in both brackets are set for Saturday.