Doris C. Matthews, age 77, died on January 17, 2020 at Garden Valley Retirement Village in Garden City. She was born on August 18, 1942 at Scott City the daughter of James & Gertrude Taylor Bush. She married Jerry D. Matthews on January 26, 1962 at Raton, NM.

Doris graduated from Scott City High School and moved to Garden City in 1960. She worked at St Catherine Hospital. After raising her family she worked in housekeeping at Garden Valley Retirement Village until retiring.

She is survived by her Husband- Jerry D. Matthews, Son- James Matthews of Denver, CO, and Daughter- Elizabeth Ann Sisk of Larned, Sister- Eleanor Schwager of Garland, TX, 2 Grandchildren and 5 Great-Grandchildren.

There will be a celebration of life later in the spring with burial will be in Valley View Cemetery in Garden City. Memorials are suggested to Garden Valley Retirement Village in care of Garnand Funeral Home. Condolences may be posted at www.garnandfuneralhomes.com