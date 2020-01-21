'Silo' tells grain entrapment story

Members of the Kickapoo Township Volunteer Fire Department will be hosting a free screening of a film about a teenager who becomes trapped in a grain silo.

The screening of the movie "Silo" will take place at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Pleasant Ridge High School, 32500 Easton Road.

While there is no admission fee, organizers of the event will accept donations to offset expenses associated with the screening.

Released in 2019, Silo tells the story of a teen who becomes trapped in a 50-foot tall grain bin. First responders and others in a small farming community work to rescue the teen as the grain inside the bin acts like quicksand, according to a website for the independent film.

The website promotes "Silo" as the first feature film about grain entrapment.

Mark Lingenfelser said the Kickapoo Township Volunteer Fire Department is hosting the screening to make people aware of the potential hazards associated with grain silos.

"We want to prevent any tragedy like this from happening," said Lingenfelser, who is a captain with the fire department.

Following the film, there will be a panel discussion.

In addition to the Kickapoo Township Volunteer Fire Department, there are several other sponsors of the screening including the Leavenworth County Mutual Aid Fire Association and the Easton school district.

