The Ottawa High School girls basketball game against Topeka High have been rescheduled for Feb. 3 in Ottawa. The freshman game starts at 4:30 p.m. followed by junior varsity and varsity games. The varsity tip-of is slated for 7:30 p.m. The games were postponed from Jan. 17.

The OHS basketball games against Tonganoxie is rescheduled for Feb. 24 with the girls varsity games at 6 p.m. followed by the boys.

The rescheduled Cyclone boys’ game in the 810 Varsity Classic is still pending.

The OHS squads will be busy this week with three games in the Basehor-Linwood Tournament. The girls play 7:30 p.m. Tuesday against host Basehor-Linwood. The boys play 4:30 p.m. Wednesday against Washburn Rural.

The boys play the winner/loser of Raytown South/Holton at 4:30 p.m. Friday. The girls play the winner/loser of the Blue Valley/St. Joe Central game at 6 p.m. Friday. The tourney concludes Saturday with the place games beginning at 11 a.m. with the fifth- and seventh-place games.