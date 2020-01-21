Wes LeFlore, pastor of the Wellington Church of Christ, gave a presentation Monday evening at the Raymond Frye Complex about his Choctaw Native American heritage and his famous Choctaw chief ancestor Greenwood LeFlore.

The sixth great-grandson of the Choctaw chief, Wes LeFlore’s talk was entitled, “My loved and hated grandfather.” The Sumner County Genealogical and Historical Society sponsored the presentation.

His grandfather was loved and hated for the same reason. He was the first Native American chief to sign an Indian removal treaty, re-locating the Choctaw nation from Mississippi to Oklahoma. In 1830, he signed the Treaty of Dancing Rabbit Creek.

There are some who say LeFlore should have taken a stand and fought to keep the tribe’s land. Wes LeFlore was clear about where he stood on that issue.

“What kind of stand?” he said. “Longbows versus the U.S. Army? They were signing a contract with a gun to their head.”

Those who love Chief Greenwood LeFlore credit him with saving the Choctaw from annihilation.

The chief did not like the treaty and traveled to Washington, D.C. where he had the Article 14 Amendment, which said those Choctaw not wanting to make the journey from Mississippi to Oklahoma could stay and be giving land. The U.S. government reneged on that promise and many then went to Oklahoma, in which they encountered a terrible winter.

“Thousands died, mainly the youth and elderly,” Wes LeFlore said. “People think the Trail of Tears started with the Cherokees, but many more were involved and the Choctaws were the first ones to be removed.”

Greenwood LeFlore was born on June 3rd, 1800 at LeFleur’s Bluffs, Mississippi. Greenwood’s mother was Rebecca Cravatt, niece of the chief Pushmataha and his father was Louis LeFleur, an explorer and French fur trader. He was one-fourth Choctaw.

At age 12, Greenwood’s father sent him to Nashville to become educated in American schools; when he was 22, he became chief of the western district of the Choctaw Nation when it was still in Mississippi, and on March 15, 1830, he became the head chief of the entire nation. During the Civil War, he sided with the Union.

There are many African Americans with the name LeFlore because others in the family owned slaves. The family was split between those who fought for the North and those who fought for the South in the Civil War.

“I wasn’t jumping up for joy to learn that some of my ancestors were slave owners,” Wes LeFlore said. “I allow myself to be inspired by the neat things,” he said. “A lot of my ancestors were explorers. I also look at the shameful parts and I made a determination that I will be nothing like that.

LeFlore said he wasn’t told about the negative side of his family history while growing up, but he said, “I don’t agree with hiding anything from your family history. It’s all relevant.”