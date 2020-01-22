Grain markets
Kanza Co-op: Wheat $4.76; Corn $3.70; Milo $3.40; Soybeans $8.34
PCP prices: Wheat $4.57; Corn $3.88; Milo/cwt. $5.87; Soybeans $8.60
Scoular: Wheat $4.81; Corn $3.75; Milo $3.45; Soybeans $8.34
Grain markets
Kanza Co-op: Wheat $4.76; Corn $3.70; Milo $3.40; Soybeans $8.34
PCP prices: Wheat $4.57; Corn $3.88; Milo/cwt. $5.87; Soybeans $8.60
Scoular: Wheat $4.81; Corn $3.75; Milo $3.45; Soybeans $8.34
Choose the plan that’s right for you. Digital access or digital and print delivery.