The Ottawa High School boys basketball team had rough finishes in all three losses this season.

The Cyclones were in the games against Piper, Highland Park and Topeka West in the fourth quarter but could not close.

The players took a huge step Wednesday in learning to close games at a high level. Washburn Rural rallied to tie the game 30-30 toward the end of the third quarter in the first round of the Basehor-Linwood Tournament.

Ottawa switched gears in the fourth quarter, using a 7-0 run and hit 14 of 16 free throws in the final eight minutes to upset the Junior Blues, 57-45.

“It is huge to be able to do that,” Ottawa coach Cliff McCullough said. “That is an outstanding basketball team. We needed one of these types of wins. They are a good, fundamentally sound team. This is the one win that hopefully will send us over the edge. This is big for our program.”

The Cyclones did more than compete against the 6A school, which beat Ottawa last season by double digits.

“I have no doubt we will compete with Washburn Rural, but for how long?” McCullough said. “Until you decide you're going to win the game. That was the challenge after watching the Topeka West film. They figured out how. If we can bring that every single game, we will be a really good team.”

McCullough liked how his team responded to the previous games. Ottawa led 12-5 after the first quarter and 22-15 at halftime.

“Our guys got the lead and command of the game and held on to it,” he said. “That impressed me more than anything else. Follow the game plan and execute ... understand the highs and lows of the game. Weather their storms. They are going to make runs. They tied it up. We extended it back out to double digits. That was good for us. This could truly be a turning point for our team.

The Cyclones handled the Junior Blues press in the fourth quarter as Washburn Rural attempted to rally.

McCullough said the Cyclones played with a lot of confidence down the stretch by forcing the Junior Blues to foul and then hit free throws.

Ottawa kept Washburn Rural off-balance with its defense, not letting the Junior Blues get to the rim or too many open looks from the outside.

“Our defense was stellar tonight,” McCullough said. “We did a good job of keeping Joe (Berry) in front of us. He is a great player. Cade Gollier did an outstanding job on him. We did a good job on (Noah) Kruger and (Jack) Hutchison as they are dead-eye 3-point shooters. That will win you games. We kept them down.”

McCullough said getting a win this tournament is not easy.

“Especially a first-round win,” he said. “You better bring your game to another level when you come over here and play.”

Friday's tournament games were postponed to Saturday because of the snow. Game times were pending. Ottawa (5-3) plays in the semifinals against Raytown South. Last year, Ottawa rallied from a double-digit deficit to beat Raytown South.

“We play a really good Raytown South team,” McCullough said. “They are long and athletic. They will get out in the passing lanes. It will challenge us to handle the ball and not throw the ball away. We have not been in the finals since (2013) when Semi (Ojeleye) was here. Why not us?”