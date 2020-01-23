After receiving feedback about proposed changes to the city’s open burning policy, Leavenworth’s fire chief is proposing a compromise that would allow people to burn brush and tree branches during the spring and fall.

People still would have to obtain permits before they could burn.

As part of updating city fire codes, Leavenworth Fire Department officials have proposed making changes to open burning regulations.

“There’s been quite a bit of discussion,” Fire Chief Gary Birch said.

Currently, people in the city can have open burning of tree branches and brush piles on their properties if they obtain permits from the Leavenworth Fire Department. And residents can burn these types of materials in screen-covered barrels without permits.

Birch had proposed banning these types of burning in the city. But during a City Commission meeting Tuesday, the fire chief proposed allowing the open burning of brush and tree debris with permits for a 30-day period in the spring, possibly the month of April, and a 30-day period in the fall, possibly Sept. 15-Oct. 15.

He said Kansas City, Kansas, follows a similar practice.

“I think that’s a positive step forward,” Mayor Mike Griswold said.

He suggested the fire chief may want to consider expanding the burn periods to 45 days.

Birch said he still proposes outlawing the use of burn barrels in the city.

“I just don’t see a purpose of a barrel,” he said.

Birch believes people have a tendency to walk away from burn barrels while they are in use. He said people also may use barrels to burn things that should not be burned.

Commissioner Nancy Bauder said she believes people should be allowed to burn in barrels if they obtain permits. She noted city officials have been allowing people to burn in barrels without permits.

Tuesday’s discussion came during a study session. No action was taken.

Griswold said an issue commissioners need to look at further is whether or not to allow burning in barrels.

Under proposed changes to the city’s regulations, other types of open burning would be allowed. Under the proposed changes, the use of open pit air destructors would be allowed with permits. Birch has described this type of burning process as a method used by commercial contractors. People also could obtain permits for ceremonial bonfires. Prescribed burns, such as burning off areas of prairie grass, also could take place with a permit.

The proposed changes also would allow the use of camp fires and portable outdoor fireplaces, such as chimineas, without permits.

