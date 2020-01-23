Today’s Birthday (01/23/20). Friends bring good fortune this year. Consistent and thorough consideration leads to a winning strategy. A transition inspires powerful insights this winter, before physical challenges requires attention. Adapt to team changes this summer, before your energy and vitality flower. All for one and one for all.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — A professional dream opportunity beckons. Take new territory. Reinforce foundational structures and elaborate upon their framework. Your work is earning respect. Follow a vision.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — The sky’s the limit. Explore, grow and reinforce long-distance connections. Expand your terrain in new directions. Discover the view from somewhere you’ve only dreamed about.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Provide support and contribution to grow a collaborative venture. Invest for solid gain. A lucky break offers a dreamy financial opportunity. Show up.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Love inspires your collaboration. Confess dreams and crazy ideas. Align on the easiest option and run with it. Long-term benefits develop from heartfelt actions.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — You can generate any result you’re willing to work for, within physical limitations. Healthy routines pay long-term benefits. Inspiration and intuition energize your performance.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Put together a dreamy moment with someone you love. Deepen your relationship with an unforgettable shared experience. Discuss crazy ideas. Explore a mutual attraction.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Get inspired with a renovation. Home beautification projects flower. Realize an idea you’ve been dreaming about. Research options. Disciplined efforts create long-lasting gain.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Articulate your vision and inspire participation. Discuss the results you’d love to see realized. New opportunities arise through conversation and networking. Connect and share.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Silver flows your way. Divert some into longer-term savings. Your past work reflects you well. Discuss dreams with family. Plot and budget for simplicity.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Try a different power tactic or style. Make a personal change. A goal long-desired lies within sight. Show up and do your best.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 6 — Restore your physical, mental and spiritual energy with natural beauty and peaceful productivity. Include soothing music. Imagine a dream realized. Send loving prayers.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Provide leadership with a community project. Play a role in realizing a dream. Share and have fun without overindulging. Enjoy social events and parties.