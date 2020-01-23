Senate Majority Leader Jim Denning defended Thursday the decision to remove work requirements from his negotiated compromise on Medicaid expansion, saying the restrictions are a waste of energy that won't withstand scrutiny by courts or federal regulators.

Denning, a Republican from Overland Park, joined health care advocates and professionals who testified in favor of legislation he crafted with Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly.

More than 50 observers filled a standing-room-only meeting of the Public Health and Welfare Committee for the first legislative hearing in two years on the expansion of health care access through the Affordable Care Act.

Under the Denning-Kelly plan, Kansans who earn up to 138% of the federal poverty level would be eligible for Medicaid, unlocking federal cash that would pay for 90% of services. Those who sign up for the plan would pay a $25 monthly fee per person, with a household cap of $100 per month.

The Legislative Division of Post Audit would review the first two years of implementation, and a task force would make annual reports on uncompensated care at hospitals.

Denning, whose conservative colleagues on the committee have raised the possibility of amending the legislation to include controversial provisions, said no state operating under Medicaid expansion has a functioning work requirement. Federal regulators and courts have routinely blocked such restrictions from being enforced.

"We're going to get knocked down every time," Denning said. "We just took the approach that let's not waste energy in doing it. It's just not ever going to happen."

Denning urged members of the panel to resist amending his bill before it reaches the Senate floor, where changes could be addressed by a full chamber of 40 senators. The compromise legislation is supported by at least 22 senators who co-signed as sponsors.

The budget director's new analysis of the proposed legislation estimates the cost to be $40.32 million in the first full year of implementation and $37.1 million in the second year. That includes a $35 million cost each year for a new "reinsurance" program proposed by Denning to subside rates in the private health insurance marketplace. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment estimates it would need 120 new employees.

Senate Minority Leader Anthony Hensley, D-Topeka, said passage of Medicaid expansion would deliver new jobs, improve the state's economy, help hospitals keep their doors open, and provide access to health care for uninsured Kansans. An estimated 130,000 Kansas adults and children would receive benefits through expansion.

"I believe this bill represents many of the finest virtues of the legislative process and the making of public policy: compromise and selflessness, bipartisanship and transparency, pragmatism and compassion," Hensley said.

David Slusky, a health economist at the University of Kansas, said nearly all of the 342 studies of Medicaid expansion have been overwhelmingly positive.

Research, Slusky said, shows expansion lowers the mortality rate for people ages 55 to 64 by a factor that adds up to about 72 deaths per year in Kansas. Additionally, expansion improves household finances as evidenced by reduced bill collections and poverty rates.

In an exchange with Kansas Hospitals Association CEO Tom Bell, Sen. Molly Baumgardner, a Republican from Louisburg who sits on the Senate health panel, raised questions about the finances of struggling hospitals.

Some hospitals serve such a small population, Baumgardner said, that they only treat one or two patients per day. About 85% of hospitals in Kansas are operating at a loss, she said, and one-third of rural hospitals are operating under high financial risk.

Still, she said, "what we have heard is the constant beat of the drum" that Medicaid expansion would save rural hospitals from closing.

Hospital administrators have said they would use the influx of cash from Medicaid expansion to raise salaries and buy new equipment. What else, Baumgardner asked, will hospitals do to become viable.

"It's kind of the $35 million question," she said.

Bell said he never promised Medicaid expansion would save rural hospitals, but Baumgardner pressed back. The claim has been part of the conversation about Medicaid expansion, Baumgardner said, and was a component of Kelly's gubernatorial campaign.

Baumgardner said hospitals haven't corrected the idea that Medicaid expansion will keep rural hospitals from closing.

"I'm not going to get bogged down in that," Bell said. "This is a tool that we have always said we feel is important."

Opponents and others are scheduled to testify on the legislation next week. The committee chairman, Sen. Gene Suellentrop, R-Wichita, said he didn't know when the committee will take action on the bill but that it won't happen next week.