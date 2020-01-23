Friday 24

Salina Area Veterans' Coffee Group: 9:30 a.m., Salina Innovation Foundation, 336 S. Santa Fe. Enter on north side through red door.

Eagles Auxiliary bingo: 1 p.m., Eagles Club, 146 N. Seventh.

Jolly Mixers bingo: 6:30 p.m. mini bingo, regular bingo 7:30, Muse Ballroom, 1700 Beverly.

Trinity Lutheran Church Free Movie Night: 7 p.m., 702 S. Ninth. "Unplanned," about pro-life speaker Abby Johnson. Snacks will be served. Everyone welcome.

LINDSBORG — Fika Swedish Friendship Group and Coffee: 10 a.m., Bethany Lutheran Church, 320 N. Main.

LINDSBORG — American Legion Post 140 bingo: Doors open 5:30 p.m., games at 7, 524 E.State.

SYLVAN GROVE — Lincoln County Red Cross blood drive: Noon to 6 p.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 308 N. Indiana. 1-800-733-2767, www.redcrossblood.org.

WILSON — Ellsworth County Red Cross blood drive: 12:30-5:30 p.m., St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, 2807 Ave. D. 1-800-733-2767, www.redcrossblood.org.

Saturday 25

Chinese New Year Open House: 2-4 p.m., Salina Art Center, 242 S. Santa Fe. Learn about Chinese New Year traditions and astrology. Create paper lanterns and origami; add your handprint to a dragon mural! Free and open to everyone. 827-1431.

"Minecraft" Minigames: 3 p.m., Tech Center Learning Lab, Salina Public Library, 301 W. Elm. For ages 12-17 years. 825-4624.

Arc of Saline County Chili Supper: 4-8 p.m., 4-H Building, Bob Flaherty Drive. Serving Willie's Chili and chili dogs, relishes, cinnamon roll and beverage. Tickets, $7 adults, $5 children 5 years and younger, available at the door or by calling 826-9766.

MENTOR — Community Breakfast: 8-10 a.m., Mentor United Methodist Church, take exit 86 east from I-135. By donation; proceeds benefit church mission projects and youth mission trip. All are invited. 785-667-4081.