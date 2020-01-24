This has been a special season so far for the Ottawa University men’s basketball team. The squad sits in first place of the KCAC and is ranked No. 7 in the latest NAIA rankings.

More chapters keep getting written. Senior guard Darryl Bowie had a game for the ages Thursday night in a raucous Wilson Field House. Bowie scored a single-game school record 46 points to spark Ottawa to a 98-76 victory over Bethany. Bowie used his speed and athleticism to create shots all game long. He hit 15 of 22 shots, including 7 of 10 behind the arc and 9 of 11 from the free-throw line.

“The thing that is really awesome is Darryl’s whole family is here,” Ottawa coach Aaron Siebenthall said. “This may be the second game his dad’s seen and I think the first game his mom seen. Super excited they could be here for that. It is well deserving. He is a really good young man. He has been very appreciative of the opportunity he has had here. I joked with him after the game. ‘School record, that is great, but you are still not starting on Saturday.' ”

Bowie broke the record of 44 points set by All-American David Birch in 2009. Birch is the all-time leading scorer in program history and led Ottawa to back-to-back NAIA Sweet 16 seasons in 2008-09.

Siebenthall was quick to point out that Bowie accomplished the record playing in the team concept.

“He got so many looks because when we spread the floor like that you have to stay with your guy or he will make a shot or at least get a good shot,” he said. “That was a product of him sharing the ball when he needed to. He is a really tough guard. You get in that zone. Our guys were super excited for him.”

Ottawa’s depth is a big reason behind the Braves’ run to a top-10 national ranking. Siebenthall plays 10 deep, including having Bowie come off the bench.

“We play 10 consistently,” Siebenthall said. “We have built this team on being deep and playing 10 or 11 guys. We don’t have a quote-unquote superstar. Anybody can go off for 15 to 20 points. We have had eight or nine players lead us in scoring this year. This is a fun balanced team and when we share the ball and play some ‘D’ we are pretty good.”

Ottawa has six players averaging between nine and 18 points per game and as a team more than 85 points a game. Ottawa scored 113 points against Bethany earlier this season and has eclipsed the 100-point mark three times. Ottawa nearly did it again on Thursday.

Ottawa scored 56 points in the second half, shooting 56 percent from the field. The Swedes cut OU’s lead to seven points, 55-48, with 13:43 to go in the contest. The Braves’ offense responded with 43 points in the final 13 minutes to build a 24-point lead.

“We are a team that definitely can go on spurts or runs and we definitely did that,” Siebenthall said. “We have to have defense dictate our offense.”

Ottawa got the fans on its feet with the transition game that resulted into layups and dunks.

“What an incredible atmosphere,” Siebenthall said. “That place was rocking. People were super excited. Our students were great. We have to keep that momentum going. We have a lot more games left. We have a goal we are going after.”

Ottawa (18-3, 12-3) plays 5 p.m. Saturday at home against Saint Mary, which handed Ottawa its first loss of the season.