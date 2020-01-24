Sheriff’s Office News

Arrests

• 1:27 a.m. Tuesday, 2600 I-35 Highway, Brent Robinson, 39, Harrisonville, Mo., was cited and released for operating a vehicle without a license after being stopped for a traffic infraction. Robinson was also arrested for a warrant out of Illinois.

• 4:19 p.m. Tuesday, 305 S. Main Street, Ottawa, Wendy Hopkins, 48, Wellsville, arrested for Franklin County Probation Violation warrant.

• 4:14 p.m. Wednesday, 210 E. Franklin Street, Pomona Sebastion Free, 25, Quenemo, was arrested for a Franklin County warrant for probation violation.

• 5:11 p.m. Wednesday, 305 S. Main Street, Ottawa, Drake Williams, 23, Wellsville, was arrested for a Franklin County warrant for failure to appear.

• 11:50 p.m. Wednesday, 400 East 6th Street, Pomona, George Harris III, 26, Williamsburg, was arrested for driving in violation of restrictions. Harris was released with a notice to appear.

• 10:06 a.m. Thursday, 305 S. Main Street, Ottawa, Sarabeth Ross-Harman, 41, Kansas City, KS, was arrested for a Franklin County warrant for probation violation.

• 10:56 a.m. Thursday, 305 S. Main Street, Ottawa, Trenton Rowsey, 28, Ottawa, was arrested for two Franklin County warrants for probation violation.

• 12:03 p.m. Thursday, 1500 Iowa Road, Danielle Glisson, 31, Lyndon, was arrested for driving while suspended, no liability insurance and speeding after being stopped for a traffic infraction.

Accidents

• 9:09 a.m. Wednesday, 3400 I-35 Highway, Jonathan Davenport, 29, Carbondale, was attempting to exit I-35 Highway onto New US-59 Highway in a 2013 Hyundai Sonata when he lost control of the vehicle due to slushy road conditions and left the roadway, striking a sign. Damage estimated over $1,000.

• 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, 600 Shawnee Road, Daniel Baker, 46, Pomona, was traveling westbound in a 2006 Dodge Ram when he lost control of his vehicle due to the slushy roadway and left the roadway, striking a tree. Damage estimated over $1,000.

• 2:56 a.m. Thursday, I-35 Highway Milepost 168, Christopher M Reeves, 26, Burlington, was traveling southbound in a 2004 Ford Explorer when he lost control of the vehicle due to ice and hit a bridge rail. Damage estimated over $1,000.

• 6:30 p.m. Thursday, 3200 Arkansas Road, Steven Redlin, 25, Ottawa, was traveling southbound in a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado when he struck a cow owned by Judd Ranch. Damage estimated over $1,000.

Ottawa Police Department News

Arrests

• 12:41 a.m. Wednesday, 1200 S. Cedar St., Ottawa, Cody Farrar, 32, Pomona, was arrested for criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct.

• 10:37 a.m. Wednesday, 1100 N. Sycamore St., Ottawa, William Callahan, 26, Ottawa, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, no drug tax stamp affixed, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia after being contacted by officers.

• 8:55 a.m. Thursday, 715 West 2nd Street, Ottawa, Nicholas Harland, 40, Garnett, was arrested on a City of Ottawa warrant.

Accidents

• 8:05 a.m. Wednesday, 1900 S Eisenhower Ave. Ottawa, Jessica Brittingham, 28, Pomona, driving a 2004 Chevrolet, struck a pole owned by the City of Ottawa causing damage to the pole and vehicle.

• 8:16 a.m. Wednesday, 2100 E. Logan St., Ottawa, a 2010 Nissan Sentra driven by Kelli Booe, a 38, Ottawa, struck a 2020 Kenworth driven by Kenneth Brumley Jr., 21, Lawrence. Booe was cited for inattentive driving.

Incident

• 5:12 p.m. Tuesday, 715 W. 2nd St., Ottawa, a sex offense was a reported. Case is under investigation.

• 10:47 a.m. Thursday, 416 S. Main Street, Ottawa, a 13 year-old juvenile was reported as a runaway from state custody.

Theft

• 7:37 a.m. Tuesday, 327 W. 23rd Street, Ottawa (Victory Chrysler), a 66 year-old Gardner male reported an unknown subject stole parts off a 2019 Jeep. Case is under investigation.

• 9 p.m. Thursday, 2101 S. Princeton (Walmart Supercenter), Ottawa, an employee reported two unknown suspects stole money from the business.

Wellsville Police Departments News

• Tuesday: 700 block of Main St., public assist; 400 block of Walnut St., public assist; 400 block of Walnut St., medical call.

• Wednesday: 700 block of Main St., public assist; 500 block of Maple Terrace, suspicious activity; 4th St./Pine St., traffic complaint; 4700 K-33 highway, assist other agency; 300 block of W. 2nd Terrace, traffic complaint; 700 block Main St., public assist; 600 block of Walnut St., juvenile complaint; 900 block of Main St., general information.

• Thursday: 700 block of Main St., public assist; K-33 highway/K-68 highway, assist other agency; 300 block of W. 3rd Terrace, theft; 700 block of Main St., public assist; 400 block of Pendleton Ave., public assist; 800 block of Main St., battery.