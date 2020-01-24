On Tuesday, Jan. 28, the Kansas Department of Transportation will temporarily close the rest areas on the I-35 north- and southbound lanes in the Homewood vicinity.

KDOT plans to remodel the facilities and make repairs to the water lines. The traveling public will not be able to access the rest area buildings or parking areas during the closure, which is expected to last several months.

People with questions may contact Kevin Ryan at KDOT-Garnett, 785-448-5446, or Priscilla Petersen at KDOT-Chanute, 620-902-6433.