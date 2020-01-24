The Ottawa University women’s basketball team reverted back to some of its old ways in the second half of Thursday’s loss to Bethany in Wilson Field House.

The Lady Braves, winners of three straight games, appeared on its way to a fourth straight with a 30-27 lead at halftime. Ottawa’s offense went back into hibernation in the second half, especially in the third quarter.

Ottawa was held to 11 points in the third quarter but could not recover in a 65-56 loss.

“Our offensive woes can be exposed at times,” Ottawa coach Bruce Tate said. “They are a great defensive team. They will take away every players’ strength. We stopped being aggressive.”

Ottawa fell behind by 14 points midway through the fourth quarter, but rallied within four late in the game.

“Trying to come from 14 down with five minutes left is tough,” Tate said. “We did not attack downhill like we did in the first half. Bethany did a great job of taking advantage of our defensive breakdowns and made some shots. They are not a 50% shooting type of team. We missed key shots and free throws in key moments. When you add up all those things, you will be in position where you will run out of time.”

Ottawa shot 24% from the field in the second half. The defense also slipped as Bethany shot 52% from the field.

“We have been winning games because we have been holding teams to 60,” Tate said. “I told them you have to take pride in that. You have to believe you are going to get a big stop and a big rebound then somebody has to go make a play on the offensive end. Sometimes when you play good teams that will challenge you mentally, when you have struggled, bad habits will start to creep in when things are not going your way. Things were not going our way and we started pressing. We made some bad decisions offensively.”

Tate said Bethany came in knowing Ottawa’s defense has improved, especially in the winning streak.

“They knew they had to come in and play well,” Tate said. “Teams are going to respect what we do defensively as a program. They know that is our staple.

Bethany scored 23 points off of 20 turnovers. Despite the poor shooting, turnovers and bad decisions, Ottawa was in the mix for the victory.

“Take away a three or four-minute stretch ... we had them in position to get this one,” Tate said.

Madi McAvoy and Liz Vaughn paced Ottawa with 16 points each. Katlyn Hughes finished with 11 points.

Ottawa (5-13, 5-10) plays at 3 p.m. Saturday against Saint Mary in Wilson Field House.