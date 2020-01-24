Ottawa University senior Michael Douglas, student director of men’s basketball operations, could not believe what he heard.

Braves head coach Aaron Siebenthall told him of his idea of letting him suit up and play for the nationally ranked men’s basketball team.

“My first reaction was I had to make sure he was telling the truth,” Douglas said. “I did not know if he was serious or not. After he clarified, it was cool to find out. I have never suited up or been in a game my whole life. To be able to do that is really special. I am looking forward to it.”

Douglas, who has a rare lung disease that requires him to wear oxygen, will actually play in a game that he loves. He said sports in general has been a big part of his life but always as a spectator or behind-the-scenes guy — but no longer.

Ottawa University dubbed Saturday “Mike Doug Day.” The senior will start for the No. 7 Braves (18-3, 12-3) when they take on University of Saint Mary in Wilson Field House. Tipoff is set for 5 p.m.

“I came here being part of it and seeing all the games, and see how much fun they have,” Douglas said. “Now, I get to be one of them — it is going to be pretty cool.”

Siebenthall came up with the idea as a way to pay tribute to Douglas, who has meant so much to the program.

“I always want to make senior night special for all our guys,” Siebenthall said. “I was looking ahead to that. (This) is a special group (of senior players). Mike’s a unique case and a special guy. I wanted to celebrate him and what he has done for us. I wanted to give the senior (players) their moment on senior night. I thought it was good to split it up. Mike has such a good following. It was an opportunity for him to suit up. I know Mike is excited.”

The coach said Douglas deserves this opportunity.

“He does so much for us behind the scenes,” Siebenthall said. “Our mindset, how we carry ourselves and our perspective on basketball and the world is different with Mike around. We are excited to get him out on the court. It will be a fun night. This was going to be a special night no matter what and then you throw in the season we are having, it is icing on the cake. Mike is a big part of that success.”

Douglas is a popular figure around campus. He was voted homecoming king this past fall.

“Mike has always represented our program extremely well,” Siebenthall said. “He is an extremely poplar person because of who he is, not because of his disease. We are happy to have him. Mike from the time he stepped on campus has really integrated into our team. He is one of the guys. The difference is he has not been able to suit up before. Those guys all love him. He has made lifelong friends here in our program. That is one thing we preach to everyone we recruit — ‘Hey, come here, we are a family and you make the best friends in your life.’ ”

His role in the game is still undefined.

“I am not sure what is going to happen,” Douglas said. “I was told I am starting. We will go from there. I am not sure which (plays) they are running. I will probably be the guy in the corner.”

Siebenthall said that during warmups and practice, Douglas is on the floor shooting with the guys.

"He is what we call ‘a Rondo closeout,’ which means he is not a good shooter, but a better penetrator,” Siebenthall said. “If he is out there,that is all that matters. We have seen him out there before games, he would get shots up. I will let him do his thing when he gets out there. We try to give our guys lots of freedom on the court, and Mike is no exception. If Mike is in the game, Mike has the ‘Ryan Haskins green light.’ ”

Popular reception



Douglas, who shakes the hands of all the opponents’ starters before the game, has become a sensation around the conference.

“We have had really good reception from coach (Troy) Brown at Saint Mary,” Siebenthall said. “They are excited to be a part of this. We are getting good support from people in the (conference). Coach (Donnie) Bostwick at Oklahoma Wesleyan has reached out and some players from Southwestern and others have reached out.”

Even former Kansas Jayhawk legend Mario Chalmers tweeted congratulations to Douglas.

“I am not surprised by anybody’s reaction when it comes to Mike,” Siebenthall said. “He has that personality that people are drawn to him. He has a great demeanor. He is fun. He’s a great young man and deserves all the attention he is getting. We are thrilled to be a small part of it.”

Douglas said the reaction has been great.

“Southwestern’s Andrew Hamm bought a couple of shirts,” Douglas said. “He is going to wear it (Saturday). Other people from my hometown, my family have been very receptive. I am usually not the guy that gets the media attention. It is a weird attention.”

Siebenthall expects Wilson Field House to be jumping on Saturday.

“We had great crowds and atmospheres at home,” he said. “There will not be any better crowds or atmospheres than what we are going to get Saturday night.”

T-shirts on sale



Siebenthall designed a T-shirt for the event. On the front, it commemorates Mike Doug Day on Jan. 25 with the slogan "#One Breath At A Time" on the back.

“We wanted to do something for our campus and guys to honor Mike than just having a game,” Siebenthall said. “We will have memories from that game for a long time. We will have a shirt with a date on it and the hashtag we have been using for a few years now. ‘#One Breath at a Time’ is a literal thing for Mike, but for us, what is our perspective? We are playing a game. There is a lot more important things going on in the world. If we keep that perspective and make sure the game stays fun then we can take one breath at a time. In basketball, we take one play at a time. You worry about what you can control. The T-shirts were a way to get others involved. We have had a great response to it.”

The T-shirts are $10 and will be available at the game. All proceeds will be used for the fight against lung disease.

Douglas said the T-shirts are a way to bring attention to lung diseases like his. Douglas used to make wristbands with that motto and Siebenthall adopted it for the Braves program.

“A lot of people are buying,” Douglas said. “People have asked me to sign the shirts. When I was younger, I got autographs.

“The doctor I have now maybe has found something to help me and hopefully get off oxygen. Kids that have it coming up, this will help with research and be saved right off the bat. Anything that helps, it is awesome. It is really special.”

Role reversal



Douglas will have a much different role in Saturday’s game. He will not be on the bench in his street clothes, helping the coaching staff, but will be like any other player.

“I am usually the guy behind the scenes,” Douglas said. “Being out there will be warming up, I usually have my phone taking videos. I will not be doing that. They always take pictures after games. I am usually the one taking photos. I will be in the photos. It will be a different feeling for sure. One time, it will be worth it.”

The team ordered his jersey. He tried it on during practice on Monday. Douglas said it fits well and the players all clapped when he came out in it for practice.”

One role that will not change is the way Douglas interacts with the players during the games. He said one of his major roles is keeping the players mindset right during the game.

“I am usually the guy that keeps everyone together,” he said. “That will not change. I will reserve my same seat next to student assistant Alex Slawson on the bench.”

Memorable night



Douglas said this night will not be forgotten by him or his family.

“I will definitely remember this for the rest of my life,” he said. “I don’t know if I went to another program they would do this for me. It has been a blessing to come to Ottawa. It is family. I have gained lifelong friends. They probably would be in my wedding. I want to thank Ottawa University, coach Sieb and God for getting me through here. It will be a special night. I want to thank everyone that has supported me.”

Douglas said his teammates have been unbelievable in their support.

“I am thankful for them to let me do this,” Douglas said. “This is their game. They are playing very well. The fact they will let me go out there with them proves how mature they are. It will be a special night for me. Hopefully, we come away with a win and it will be a great night for them as well. I have to thank Jaquan Daniels for letting me wear No. 0.’

Douglas said sports has been a way for him to escape.

“Since I have been little and was diagnosed, sports has always been by go-to,” he said. “If sports is on, that is the best medicine for me. When I was coming here, other people probably noticed I had oxygen. When I am part of the team, it does not hinder me at all. It makes me feel like a normal 21-year-old like them. I enjoyed my time here. Coach Sieb let me part of the team as a freshman. Him letting me be a part of the team has let me have the best experience here at Ottawa. I am grateful for him to let him do this.”

Siebenthall said Douglas has been an inspiration to the program.

“I want to celebrate Mike and get him a championship ring at the end of the year,” he said. “Hopefully, we can accomplish both of those goals.”