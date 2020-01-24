A much-anticipated restaurant is now open for business in Ottawa’s growing business district on the south end of town.

“It's been a process in the making since August,” said Lisha Petty. “That's when the bowling alley opened, and we were hoping to open the restaurant a lot sooner, but staffing and other things have pushed it back until now.

“We wanted to make sure we did it right, when we opened the doors.”

Petty is the general manager for the newly opened PrimeTime Grille, located at 2204 S. Princeton Circle Drive in Ottawa. The restaurant will augment Fusion Alley, a bowling alley located at the same address, which moved into the former DIY Supply building in August.

Petty’s vision for PrimeTime is a hangout spot friendly to Ottawa’s diverse customer base.

“We have people that ‘go to the city’ to enjoy dinner, and also people who are here all the time working hard,” she said. “We want to balance things out and give something that everyone is going to enjoy, at a good price and good quality.”

Petty hinted at a few surprises on PrimeTime’s menu.

“Being a sports-minded restaurant in a bowling alley, we will of course have the standards — chicken wings, fried pickles, nachos, pretzels and those type of items,” she said. “We’ll also have what we call ‘pig wings,’ Southwest egg rolls, and a lot of different burgers that we've created.

“We also have sandwiches and entrees like salads with blackened salmon, pork chops, steak, shrimp, along with desserts and kid dinners. We're striving for a variety of things.”

Reflecting on the opening process, Petty described setbacks familiar to many small business owners in the region.

“It's been long, and even tedious at times, just trying to make sure every detail is taken care of,” she said. “There’s tons of little moving pieces that you have to put together to create an overall picture, and make the final result what you want it to be.”

Despite setbacks in the opening process, PrimeTime Grille’s final form has stayed true to its backer’s original vision, Petty said.

“Dr. (Ken) Frank and all of the investors’ goal is to bring something that elevates Ottawa. We are located in the bowling alley, so we're definitely sports minded, we will have a lot of TVs where people can sit and enjoy the game,” she said. “We also want to be a place where you can bring a date or your family for dinner or a celebration.”