The Top Gun girls basketball tournament is in its 30th year. A 30th Anniversary Top Gun Sweet 16 team was selected after consulting with former coaches and media members. All Sweet 16 players will be recognized before the championship game on Feb. 1.

Here are those who were selected:

Emily Bloss, Wellsville, 1997

Three-time Top Gun selection (1995-97). ... Set tourney record for most points in a game (41 vs. Ottawa in 1997). ... All-State selection in 1997 after leading Wellsville to its first Class 3A state girls basketball title. ... Top scorer in WHS history with 1,732 career points. ... NCAA Division II Women’s Basketball National Player of the Year and Academic All-American her senior year at Emporia State University, where she graduated as second-leading scorer with 1,915 points.

Bonnie Butell, Baldwin, 1993

Three-time Top Gun selection (1991-93). ... Averaged 20.4 points a game senior season. ... Second in Baldwin career scoring with 1,336 points and rebounds (235) in a season. ... Holds school record with 41 points scored in a game. ... Four-year letter winner at Emporia State (1993-97). ... Ranks among top 10 in field-goal percentage at ESU (55.4%). ... Honorable mention All-MIAA in 1997.

Megan Carter, Santa Fe Trail, 1998

Three-time Top Gun selection (1996-98). ... Helped lead Chargers to four consecutive Top Gun titles (1995-98). ... Senior leader on SFT’s 26-0 Class 4A state championship team in 1998. ... Two-time all-conference performer for Cameron University in volleyball, where she holds school’s blocks record with 549.

Ryan Cobbins, Piper, 2018

Two-time Top Gun pick (2017-18). ... Finished with 1,243 points and 464 rebounds her high school career. ... Led Piper to an 88-7 record in four years, including 23-1 record as a senior. ... Team finished third at 2017 and 2018 state tournament and runner-up in 2019. ... Averaging 7.7 points and 3.4 rebounds a game her freshman year at North Dakota State.

Bernie Coons, Wellsville, 1991

Scored tourney-high 67 points in inaugural Top Gun tournament in 1991, including 29 against Ottawa, to earn all-tourney honors. ... Became first WHS player to score 1,000 points for her career. ... Went on to play four years at Ottawa University, where she was a four-year letter winner (1991-95). ... She made 112 career three-pointers and played on two NAIA District 10 playoff teams at Ottawa.

Mary Denning, Baldwin, 1997

Three-time all-Top Gun selection (1995-97). ... Helped lead Baldwin to Class 4A state title in 1996 and runner-up in 1997. ... All-Class 4A selection. ... Finished with 1,198 points and 617 rebounds. ... Lettered in 1998 at Pittsburg State and three years at Emporia State.

Jennifer Dieterich, Ottawa, 1994

Three-time Top Gun selection (1992-94). ... Scored 77 points and made 23 of 29 free throws in three tournament games in 1993. ... All-State selection and named Ms. Kansas Basketball in 1994. ... Set state tournament record for most points (40) and field goals (19) in a game. ... A member of the University of Kansas basketball team for two seasons.

Amy Feuerborn, Anderson County, 1996

Two-time Top Gun selection (1995-96). ... Still tied for tournament record with 82 points in three games in the 1996 tournament. ... Scored 39 points against Ottawa in 1996 and was league MVP. ... Played collegiately at Baker University. ... Current coach of Anderson County.

Gretchen Freeland, Eudora, 1992

Two-time Top Gun pick (1991-92). ... Helped lead Eudora to second-place finish, falling 48-45 to Santa Fe Trail in 1992. ... Ranks first in career scoring (1,544 points) and field goals made (654) and scored a combined 856 points her junior and senior seasons at Eudora. ... Selected Class 3A player of the year in 1992. ... Four-year letter winner at Emporia State.

Laura Kinderknecht, St. Marys, 2009

Four-time all-Top Gun pick (2006-2009). ... Led Bears to back-to-back tourney titles in 2008-2009. ... Second-team all-class, all-state as a junior. ... Averaged 19 points and seven assists per game as junior and was a McDonald’s All-American nominee as a senior. ... Scored 1,017 points in four-year career at Washburn, where she averaged 14 points a game her senior year. ... First Lady Blue to score 1,000 points, have 300 assists and make 197 three-pointers. ... Received honorable mention All-America.

Laura Macke, Nemaha Central, 2018

Selected to Top Gun all-tournament team in 2018. ... Averaged 17.5 points and 6.4 rebounds senior season. ... Scored more than 1,000 points in high school. ... Two-time Topeka Capital-Journal All-Class 3A pick. ... A sophomore on the Kansas State women’s basketball team.

Ann Martin, Baldwin, 1997

Three-time Top Gun selection (1994, 96-97). ... Helped lead Baldwin to Class 4A state title in 1996 and Class 4A runner-up in 1997. ... Ranks first in school history with 430 assists and third with 256 steals. ... Played collegiately at Rockhurst.

Lexee McDonnell, Anderson County, 2002

Four-time Top Gun pick (1999-2002). ... Averaged 20.9 points and 9.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists senior year. ... Played collegiately at Toledo and Wichita State. ... Averaged 8.9 points and made 48 three-pointers her junior year at Wichita State.

Christy McPhail, Santa Fe Trail, 1996

Four-time Top Gun pick (1993-96), leading SFT to tournament titles in 1995 and 1996. ... Still tied for tourney record for most points in a tournament (82 in 1995). ... Four-year letter winner for KU softball team (1997-2000). ... Second-team all-Big 12 selection in 2000 and Big 12 player of Week in 2000. ... Four-time Academic All-Big 12 first team.

Abby Ogle, Baldwin, 2018

Three-time Top Gun pick (2016-2018). ... Helped lead Baldwin to tourney titles in 2016 and 2017 and 4A Division II state title in 2018. ... All-Class 4A Division II senior year. ... Finished Baldwin career first in career steals (461) and third in career points (1,292). ... Averaged 18.4 points per game. ... Two-year starter for Hutchinson Community College. ... Averaging 15.3 points and 5.9 rebounds per game midway through her second season with the Blue Dragons.

Jessica Wayne, Piper, 2016

Three-time all-tournament pick (2013, 15-16). ... Finished Piper career as record holder in career scoring with 1,386 points after scoring 533 points as a senior. ... All-Class 4A pick after averaging 24.2 points her senior year. ... In fourth year playing at Emporia State. ... MIAA Player of the Week in December 2019 after recording Emporia State’s first triple-double in nearly two decades with 18 points, 11 rebounds and 11 steals in a win over Washburn.