The Wellsville High School girls basketball team’s defense Thursday spurred the Eagles to a 59-43 victory over Anderson County.

Wellsville held the Bulldogs to six points in the fourth quarter. Wellsville led 40-37 at the end of the third quarter.

“We started slowly and struggled offensively in the first half,” Wellsville coach Brock Campbell said. “In the second half, we picked it up on defense and it got us some easy looks on offense. Jaydn Troutman and Aubrey Ball led us defensively in the second half.”

Senior Demi Aamold netted 33 points to pace the Eagles. Madi McCoy finished with 12 points.

Anderson County (43) — Foltz 9, Schmidt 9, Lutz 4, Kueser 6, Jasper 12, Kurtz 3.

Wellsville (59) — Aamold 33, McCoy 12, Pearson 1, Troutman 6, Ball 7.

BOYS

Chase County 65, WF 43

West Franklin fell to Chase County 65-43 on Thursday in the consolation semifinals of the Flint Hills Shoot Out in Emporia.

The Falcons play at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the seventh-place game against Central Heights. It will be the second meeting of the season for the county rivals with the Vikings winning the first game.

The Falcon girls will be playing in the fifth-place game at noon Saturday against Council Grove by virtue of their 48-35 win over Lyndon on Thursday night.

The Central Heights girls will be in the seventh-place game at 9 a.m.

Chase County (65) — Holloway 15, Ybarra 4, Johnson 20, O. Eidman 12, Stout 2, Schroer 4, A. Eidman 4, Reyer 4.

WF (43) — Hower 15, Gilkey 2, Swank 2, Johnson 14, Martinez 1, Burns 1, Rogers 6, Birzer 2.