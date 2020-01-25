Legislators heading to the Capitol two weeks ago knew there were major issues looming over the 2020 session. Like Kansas motorists heading to the mountains, we could see our destination coming.

The Topeka mountain range being Medicaid expansion and the Value Them Both amendment.

I took time this week to attend some of the hearings and read the testimony on both topics.

HCR5019 is the Value Them Both Amendment. It is supported by a broad coalition of pro-life groups and ensures that the April 2019 Kansas Supreme Court ruling on abortion would not destroy all existing rules regulating abortion clinics or practices. If left standing, the court's ruling would inevitably block any law that requires notification, informed consent, or protects the health of the mother or unborn child.

It requires a two-thirds majority (84 votes in the House, 27 in the Senate). That is a steep hill to climb even for a predominately pro-life legislature.

I think it will pass. Not only because it is good legislation, but because all the bill really does is send the issue to the August 2019 primary ballot. Even pro-choice legislators may support it on the grounds that the bill doesn't decide the issue, it just lets voters choose. A position even the liberal Kansas City Star endorsed.

Medicaid expansion (SB 252) is another type of matter altogether. It's more about money, power, vested interests, and whether bigger government really helps or hurts the common man.

It also requires only a simple legislative majority to pass. Even worse for opponents, as one conservative senator told me "our junior quarterback (Denning) switched sides and spotted the ball on the 5-yard line for the opposing team!”

The proponents of Medicaid expansion are certainly in the driver's seat on this topic. Details matter, however, and their coalition could fail them over work requirements, conscience exemptions, payments for abortions, and other small yet significant details. Expansion arguments in 2020 are still the same as before. The litany always includes, “it will save rural hospitals,” “the voters are for it,” “150,000 uninsured will benefit” and “we're leaving millions on the table.”

These talking points are high on spin but weak on the facts. Like 20-bed hospitals that average 0-2 patients per night are not a sustainable model or that scientific polling that gives any details on the cost or particulars of expansion quickly turn negative. Or, might I add, that only 54,000 uninsured adults actually benefit for the rest already have private insurance or are already eligible for the existing program. And that mythical table in Washington? It has a Chinese credit card on it whose bill we are forwarding to our children and even grandchildren.

What's worse, as the Wall Street Journal article "Why Obama Stopped Auditing Medicaid” (11/19/19) noted, new research is revealing that Medicaid fraud has sky-rocketed in expansion states, and no one seems to care. Previously ineligible recipients were 6% of the total, now it is up to 20%!

Before we contribute to billions in waste every year, might I suggest reforming Medicaid before we expand it?

To its credit, Denning's bill has some innovative features in it that should be considered. I just don't know whether it seals the deal, or becomes just another color of lipstick on the proverbial pig?

Voters should pay attention to this topic! Especially those who are Millennials or Generation Z. You have already piled up a mountain of debt going to college at the behest of your elders. Do you really think it wise for your Baby boomer parents in the legislature to be piling it up anew for you to pay off in your "golden years?"

It doesn't take being on the mountain top to see why that story does not end well.

Rep. Paul Waggoner represents District 104 in the Kansas House.