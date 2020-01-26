The Saline County community is joining forces with Agriculture Future of America (AFA) to support an agricultural scholarship program. AFA is a 501(c)3 corporation dedicated to supporting higher education and leader development of future agriculture producers and rural business leaders.

AFA leverages community fundraising efforts by soliciting corporations and foundations to provide financial resources to match community dollars. Since 1996, AFA’s partnerships have awarded more than $9 million in academic scholarships, provided leader training to 13,000 students and young professionals.

A local committee supports the AFA Leader and Academic Scholarship for Saline County. AFA matches raised community funds. The AFA Leader and Academic Scholarship is $4,450, consisting of a $3,200 academic scholarship. The additional $1,250 will sponsor the Saline County recipient to the AFA Leaders Conference in Kansas City, Mo., from Nov. 12-15.

Eligibility requirements for the Community Scholarship include any high school seniors who live in and attend a school in Saline County that plan to enroll in an accredited college of agriculture. If an applicant is a resident of Saline County and attends an out-of-county high school, AFA will consider their application only if the county in which their high school is located does not have an AFA partnership(s). The scholarship application is available at www.agfuture.org/scholarships.

Last years’ scholarship recipients were Madison Crowder and Kaitlyn Elder, both graduates of Salina Central High School. Crowder attends Colby Community College and Elder attends Cowley College. Both women attended the 2019 AFA Leaders Conference in Kansas City, MO, this past November.

AFA, founded in the fall of 1996 by the late R. Crosby Kemper Jr., is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. In addition to enhancing the education and leader potential of rural youth in the Midwest region through community-based scholarships, AFA provides leader and career development training and internship assistance to college students across the country. For additional information on AFA and the Saline County Community Scholarship program contact Jason Kern at 785-820-6573 or Emily Page, 785-819-1439.

AFA works to enable young leaders to foster engagement and innovation in food and agriculture. With program participation increasing 73 percent in the last five years, AFA leader development programs have impacted 13,000 college leaders and young professionals from more than 200 colleges and universities throughout 43 states since its inception in 1996. AFA has awarded more than $9 million in academic and leader development scholarships. For more information about AFA, visit www.agfuture.org or contact Megan Karlin at megan.karlin@agfuture.org. For more information about local scholarship opportunities, contact Jason Kern at 785-820-6573 or Emily Page 785-819-1439.