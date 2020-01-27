Wilson Field House has been the host for a lot of special events in its nearly 80-year history.

The historic field house was alive Saturday for Mike Doug Day as a standing room-only crowd witnessed Ottawa University senior Mike Douglas make his debut for the Braves. Douglas, who has a rare lung disease, suited up for the first time, was in the starting lineup and scored a bucket in the Braves’ 83-71 victory over the University of Saint Mary.

For Douglas, it was a thrill of a lifetime.

“This was incredible,” Douglas said. “There are no words for that. It was so special ... the fans, the team, coaches, University of Saint Mary was incredible too for letting me do all of that. It was awesome.”

The fans poured into the field house during the women’s game. By the time the men’s game started fans were standing around the rim of the building, chanting his name. The fans all rose and gave a thunderous ovation when he was introduced as a starter. Fans were waving placards with his picture throughout the game.

“Chills. The hair on my neck was standing up,” Douglas said. “It was so incredible. I can’t put the words for it. I did not think it would be like that. It was crazy.”

Douglas stood at center court for the tipoff and exited to a rousing ovation after Saint Mary had won the tip.

That was just the tip of the excitement for the weekend. Late in the game, Douglas made a final appearance as the student section yelled over and over, "we want Douglas."

Douglas gave the crowd another moment as he scored a bucket as the clock ticked down to zero.

After the game, his Braves teammates lifted him up on their shoulders in front of the student section.

“The support I got was incredible,” he said. “It was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. I was so glad when it went in. The (adrenaline and nerves) were running.”

Ottawa built a 24-point lead midway through the second half, but Saint Mary rallied within 12 with four minutes remaining.

“Hopefully Saint Mary does not get too close or I would not get back in,” Douglas said. “I am so glad we got the win for the guys for them. The full gym for them that was cool.”

Douglas said his phone blew up with texts and messages before he even hit the shower. Plus, ESPN took notice of his story and featured him on the Sunday morning SportsCenter.

“I feel like Darryl Bowie after he hits a game-winning shot,” Douglas said. “It is great.”

Coach Aaron Siebenthall, who organized the special celebration, said the day could not have gone any better.

“We got everything accomplished that we wanted to get done today,” Siebenthall said. “First and foremost, we got Mike the recognition he deserved by starting. That was definitely going to happen. The variables were one, were we going to win and two, were we going to win by enough that Saint Mary would be gracious enough to let him get back in. Those things happened.

“I am really, really really excited for Mike and his family and all his supporters. Coach (Troy) Brown at Saint Mary, they are the classiest group, allowing us to do that. We are a rivalry because we are close. We have supported them when they had some tragedy in their program. They are supporting us when we have some good stuff going on. It is a competitive rivalry and they have gotten the better of us lately. I can’t say enough about his players and the way they acted. They were obviously disappointed — they wanted to win the game. I appreciate those guys giving Mike the opportunity.”

Siebenthall said the crowd support was impressive but not surprising.

“I can’t say enough about the campus community, Ottawa community and Wellsville community as whole,” Siebentall said. “He is such a great kid. Michael is not the person he is because of his disease. Michael is the person he is because of how he was raised. He makes everybody in the room happy and feel good.

When he was little and they were doing articles on him, he talked about sports. Sports made him normal. That was his escape when he was having issues with his health. That is what sports is about. I am excited for the atmosphere that was built tonight to honor him. He is the king of the campus.”

Siebenthall said the shaky play late in the second half was because his teammates tensed up.

“When Saint Mary went on that run they got a little tentative because they worried we would not have enough (of a lead) to get Mike in the game,” Siebenthall said. Those guys wanted it so bad for Mike. Luckily we were able to hold onto the lead to get him in.”

The overflowing crowd witnessed the No. 7 Braves display their game.

“When you play fast and move the ball we are hard to guard,” Siebenthall said. “In the first half, we were really good defensively. If we will play defense like and make shots at our normal pace, we are pretty tough to beat.

“Our crowds have been amazing. It was extra special because a lot of people were here to see Mike. We feed on the crowd. Our student section is growing and they are into it. It is awesome. Our cheer and dance team are big parts of that. Our baseball team is here every game. When we get that support from other teams that fuels us.”

Ottawa had three players in double figures, led by Bowie with 27 points. The senior was coming off a school-record 46 point performance Thursday night. Jaquan Daniels tossed in 17 points and snared 19 rebounds. Ryan Haskins finished with 12.

“We knew they would key in on Darryl," Siebenthall said. "We moved the ball well. If our guys continue to buy into the way we are playing and our philosophy on both ends of the floor, we have a chance to make a run at the league title.”

The conference-leading Braves (19-3, 13-3) play Wednesday at Bethel.